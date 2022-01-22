 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island escapes close call with Lincoln 56-47
Rock Island found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lincoln 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-7 lead over Lincoln.

The Rocks' offense darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at halftime.

Rock Island fended off Lincoln's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

