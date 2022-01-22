Rock Island escapes close call with Lincoln 56-47

Rock Island found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lincoln 56-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-7 lead over Lincoln.
The Rocks' offense darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at halftime.
Rock Island fended off Lincoln's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
