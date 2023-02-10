Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Rock Island did exactly that with a 66-37 win against Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense moved in front for a 30-17 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Rock Island breathed fire to a 54-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks closed the lead with a 15-12 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Rock Island and Galesburg faced off on February 8, 2022 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 4, Rock Island faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge . Click here for a recap. Galesburg took on Geneseo on February 3 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.