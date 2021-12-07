Rock Island fights off rally from UT's Wright to remain unbeaten

For the first time this season, Rock Island had an opponent punch back.
United Township’s De’Vontay Wright splashed down eight shots from deep to bring the Panthers within one at half, but Rock Island pulled away in the second half to win 83-61 on Tuesday in East Moline.
The Rocks (5-0, 2-0) had played one game decided by 30 points or fewer coming into its matchup with UT, but that contest didn't carry the same stress. Inside an almost-full gym at United Township High School, the Rocks were forced to respond against a loud crowd looking to watch its crosstown rivals fall.
And they almost did. Rock Island had its double-digit second quarter lead crumble in a matter of minutes to a single point.
“This is probably the first time we have been punched in the mouth,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “When you are used to winning by jumping on teams early and burying them early, and now you’re in a game where it’s a dogfight and it’s a one possession at halftime — I was really proud of how our guys responded. We got our lip bloodied a little bit, but we came back out and were able to land some blows in the second half.”
Last year’s leading scorer, Amarion Nimmers, and Baker Beal were to thank for that. Nimmers finished with a team-high 27 points, but Beal’s 6-foot-6 frame in the paint felt like the biggest difference maker. The senior forward had 24 points and a game-high nine rebounds as Rock Island out-rebounded UT 31-14. That led to the Rocks winning the second half 48-27.
“We are a long and athletic team,” Polite said. “That’s where our strength lies. We have made a big effort to be paint-conscious and get more people around the rim. Marieon Anderson, Amarion Nimmers, Baker Beal and even Kai Rios off the bench, those guys did great things. We try our best to feature that as much as possible.”
The Rocks did, but the first two quarters were about as opposite as they could be. Rock Island jumped out to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter after forcing five turnovers and committing none themselves. The Rocks also attacked the glass, as Anderson, Beal and Nimmers all earned extra opportunities in the paint for second chance points. After the first eight minutes Rock Island had 18 shots compared to just eight for UT (4-3, 0-2).
But then De’Vontay Wright happened.
The 6-foot-2 junior got hot. And then hotter. And then was simply on fire.
Wright came out in the second quarter and lit it up. He hit his first five shots from deep to tie the game at 26 with 5:05 left in the second quarter. At half he had 23 points and was 7-7 from downtown. But the Panthers still trailed 35-34.
“I hit one and then my teammates gave it to me again," Wright said. “I just kept letting it fly. During timeouts they told me to keep being aggressive and shooting because they were going to give me the ball.”
Wright’s 32 points were more than half of United Township’s total. While he couldn’t quite bring the Panthers back, his performance kept UT in striking distance until the end of the third quarter.
“The kid just went nuts,” Polite said. “He made some shots and got himself going almost single-handedly kept them in the ball game. That’s a credit to them. He slipped free and launched a couple, but that’s conference basketball. I told our guys that crazy things happen. We have to be able to adjust, and that’s the biggest thing I’m proud of. We had to make adjustments on the fly and were tough enough mentally to execute those and take control of the game.”
The second half played out much like the first quarter. Beal owned the boards, and even knocked down four 3-pointers, as Rock Island piled on points. Wright wasn’t able to find open space as much and the one-point game turned into a 20-point lead by the end of the game. Beal and Nimmers both had highlight-reel dunks in the final minutes.
“Baker stepped up tonight,” Polite said. “I thought he played unbelievable. He hit some timely shots and rebounded the ball. He was a steady influence the entire time he was out there. As a senior who has been through some battles, that’s what I expect out of him. This is what he is supposed to be doing. It’s beautiful to watch him step up into that role.”
Polite coached UT from 2008-15 and earned his first win in East Moline since his time as a Panther. After the game, he was adamant that tonight was about Rock Island and the kids on his team. Not himself. Though, he admitted it was good to win and be back in familiar territory.
The Panthers have dropped three straight but will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Galesburg on the road. The Rocks return to the court in a huge WB6 matchup at 7 p.m. Friday against Moline at Wharton.