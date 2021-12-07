Rock Island fights off rally from UT's Wright to remain unbeaten

“We are a long and athletic team,” Polite said. “That’s where our strength lies. We have made a big effort to be paint-conscious and get more people around the rim. Marieon Anderson, Amarion Nimmers, Baker Beal and even Kai Rios off the bench, those guys did great things. We try our best to feature that as much as possible.”

The Rocks did, but the first two quarters were about as opposite as they could be. Rock Island jumped out to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter after forcing five turnovers and committing none themselves. The Rocks also attacked the glass, as Anderson, Beal and Nimmers all earned extra opportunities in the paint for second chance points. After the first eight minutes Rock Island had 18 shots compared to just eight for UT (4-3, 0-2).

But then De’Vontay Wright happened.

The 6-foot-2 junior got hot. And then hotter. And then was simply on fire.

Wright came out in the second quarter and lit it up. He hit his first five shots from deep to tie the game at 26 with 5:05 left in the second quarter. At half he had 23 points and was 7-7 from downtown. But the Panthers still trailed 35-34.