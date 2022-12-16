Rock Island finds its footing in sprinting past Rock Island Alleman 70-29

Rock Island didn't tinker with Rock Island Alleman, scoring a 70-29 result in the win column at Rock Island Alleman High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman played in a 103-22 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Moline on December 9 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
