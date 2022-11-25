Rock Island flies past Carver and Dyett to open season 2-0

The new-look Rocks didn’t look newly assembled in their two opening-season victories Friday.

Rock Island High School boys' basketball took down Chicago Carver 83-39 before ending the night with a 56-22 win over Dyett on the first day of the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Turkey Tournament Classic.

The Rocks graduated 10 seniors from a high-scoring team that reached their first sectional final since 2013 a season ago, but on Friday the lone returning starter, transfers and expanded role players kept the team moving along from where it left off.

Cameron Atkinson, the only returning starter, dropped a team-high 20 points in each game. Terrmell Akers, who also had varsity minutes last season, had a double-double against Carver and had 11 points and seven boards against Dyett.

“They’re (Atkinson and Akers) the ones that make us go,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “They are our captains and were selected for a reason. It wasn’t only for their ability, but for their leadership and experience they have of playing at this level.

"We are going to rely on those guys a lot. They have to anchor us down, but we have a lot of young guys too that are learning how to play.”

Younger players such as Dezmund Jackson, Larry Olivier, Marcus McQueen Jr. and Brayden Marshall had expanded minutes Friday and played well. Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs started a game and Quonterrion Brooks, Dvonte Cartwright and Kyle Westerfield also chipped in on the scoring.

Rocky (2-0) not only has depth but a lot of players fighting for playing time.

“These guys have a lot to prove and they’ve bought into how we want to play and do things at Rock Island in general,” Polite said. “Not only what they do on the floor, but off of the floor. We want a continuation from last year. I’m really excited and I think they’ve taken the bull by the horns.”

Polite preaches defense, and that was on full display against Dyett.

The Eagles (1-1) never scored double-digits in a quarter and scored just five in the second and a single point in a fourth quarter that eventually had a running clock.

At halftime, Rocky forced 11 turnovers and allowed just 12 points.

“We work on our defense more than our offense,” Atkinson said. “We feel like our advantage is our defense, toughness and quickness. That’s something Coach Polite tells us.

“We lost a lot (from last year), but we have put in the work the past two weeks. I think we can surprise a lot of people this year. We have the tools to do it.”

Rocky trailed 5-0 before rattling off a 27-5 run to take a 27-12 lead into half. Atkinson and Akers both had 10 at the break.

Akers crashed the boards and had three putbacks on missed shots. Atkinson hit a team-high four shots from beyond the arc.

Thirteen Rocks attempted a shot and nine scored to cap off the Rocks’ 34-point victory.

Rock Island 83, Chicago Carver 39: Rock Island opened its season with a convincing win over Chicago Carver in the Rocks’ opening game of the Rock Island Turkey Tournament Classic on Friday.

The Rocks jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to Oliver and Akers. The pair combined for 13 points and Akers finished with 14 points, which were second most.

Rock Island extended its lead by winning the second quarter 26-9. Atkinson scored 12 points in the second quarter to put Rocky ahead 46-15 at the break.

The senior guard added six more in the third and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Isaiss Duarte and Westerfield added to the scoring in the final frame to give Rock Island a 44-point victory.

Rock Island will face Waukegan (0-2) at noon Saturday before hosting Tinley Park (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to close out the tournament.