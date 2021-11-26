Rock Island grinds out victory over Collinsville in season opener

Rock Island’s two stars from the fall made their presence known in the fourth quarter of the Rocks’ season-opening 75-63 victory over Collinsville on Friday.
Marieon Anderson and Eli Reese — two first-team all-conference football players — combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter as the hosting Rocks put away the Kahoks.
But it wasn’t easy.
Collinsville senior guard Tray Swygeart, who finished with a team-high 20 points, hit a corner three to cut the lead down to two points with 5:51 remaining.
Then the duo that carried the football team to six wins did it again, but this time on the basketball court.
Anderson immediately drove down the court on the following possession and converted on an old fashioned three-point play. And after a quick stop, Anderson hit Reese in the left corner for a 3-pointer. A couple moments later Reese earned his own three-point play, turning a two point game into a 58-49 Rock Island lead with 4:47 to go.
“That’s what they do,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “Those guys are savvy. They play a lot together on the football field as well as the basketball court and the same things are interchangeable from a leadership standpoint. They play every possession and they play to the best of their ability every time. Those things carry over. You need guys like that to make plays if you are going to win those tight games.”
And the game was tight. The entire time. Rock Island’s starting five came out and lit up the scoreboard with four quick 3s, two by Amarion Nimmers, to take a quick 12-3 advantage before three minutes of play had elapsed. But once the Rocks made substitutions, Collinsville cut the Rocky lead to 15-11 before the Rocks were forced to call a timeout. With Nimmers, Baker Beal and company back in the game, Rock Island ended the quarter on a 4-0 run in the final minute.
Nimmers finished with a team-high 24 points and Beal had 17. Nimmers shone with his ability to drive to the basket. He was one of the few to penetrate the Kohaks defense. Beal, a 6-foot-5 forward, was a threat from downtown, knocking down four 3s. Four Rocks finished the game with double-digit points.
"We got some guys that can score the ball," Polite said. "That’s one of the things I inherited. We have guys that can create opportunities. We were able to get on a roll early, but it’s a full game. We have to be able to play an entire game. Credit Collinsville, we knew they were tough. They play in a good 4A conference. That was not a cake walk kind of team. That’s why we wanted to play them first and play them early. We got to see what we have and what we need to get better at."
The Kahok’s Adam Rimar quickly closed the gap in the second quarter with tough plays in the paint, but Rock Island’s 3-point threat struck again with two 3s back-to-back by Beal and Cameron Atkinson, ballooning the lead to 10 points in a matter of seconds. The rest of quarter went by without too much excitement, and the fairly large home crowd was content, but quiet. Rock Island went into the half leading 36-28.
The biggest difference? The deep ball. Rock Island hit eight 3s before the break compared to only one for the Kahoks. The Rocks finished with 12 3s.
However, that didn't help the Rocks as much as it should have.
After hitting a 3 in the opening seconds of the third quarter to go up 39-28, the Kahoks went on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to four once again. Collinsville was able to drive to the basket and earn offensive rebounds for second-chance points, while Rock Island was stuck on the perimeter, launching 3s that stopped falling as often as they did in the first half.
“We didn’t get the ball into the paint enough,” Polite said. “That’s one of the things as a coach you get nervous about. The guys made a lot of 3s early and you don’t want them to assume they are going to make them all night. I thought we had some stretches where we missed two or three in a row, and (Collinsville) was able to cut that lead instead of us pushing it up. We have to balance that a little bit better.”
But when it mattered in the fourth, Polite's team responded. The 14-2 team from the spring season seemed to wake up. And it looked impressive. Behind Anderson, Reese and the rest of the team, Rock Island outscored Collinsville 28-21 in the fourth quarter — including scoring the final 10 points.
"When I got hired in May I felt like (responding to adversity) was something we weren’t very good at," Polite said. "When we get punched in the mouth, how would we respond? I felt like the guys did a good job of knowing what we wanted to get and executing down the stretch. We got some veteran guys. They were able to make enough plays to allow us to extend the lead."
Polite said he wants his team to continue to work on its defense because he thought they gave the Kahoks too many easy opportunities at the bucket, but the Rocks have a fast turnaround.
Rock Island will return to the court at 10:30 a.m. to face Canton. The Rocks also play later in the day at 7 p.m. against Chicago Brooks to close out its home Rock Island Booster Club Turkey Tournament Classic.