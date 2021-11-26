Rock Island grinds out victory over Collinsville in season opener

The biggest difference? The deep ball. Rock Island hit eight 3s before the break compared to only one for the Kahoks. The Rocks finished with 12 3s.

However, that didn't help the Rocks as much as it should have.

After hitting a 3 in the opening seconds of the third quarter to go up 39-28, the Kahoks went on a 10-3 run to cut the lead to four once again. Collinsville was able to drive to the basket and earn offensive rebounds for second-chance points, while Rock Island was stuck on the perimeter, launching 3s that stopped falling as often as they did in the first half.

“We didn’t get the ball into the paint enough,” Polite said. “That’s one of the things as a coach you get nervous about. The guys made a lot of 3s early and you don’t want them to assume they are going to make them all night. I thought we had some stretches where we missed two or three in a row, and (Collinsville) was able to cut that lead instead of us pushing it up. We have to balance that a little bit better.”

But when it mattered in the fourth, Polite's team responded. The 14-2 team from the spring season seemed to wake up. And it looked impressive. Behind Anderson, Reese and the rest of the team, Rock Island outscored Collinsville 28-21 in the fourth quarter — including scoring the final 10 points.