Rock Island holds off Moline in overtime

Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers spent most of the end of the fourth quarter and overtime on the bench, but he when he finally got back on the court he made his presence felt.
Battling cramps, Nimmers finally returned 36.2 seconds left in the extra period with the Rocks and Maroons tied.
Nimmers took the inbound pass, sliced through two Moline defenders and softball banked a runner in the lane to give the Rocks a lead that they would hold for a 62-60 win at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
"I was hoping he would go with eight seconds left, but we'll take it," RI coach Thom Sigel said after the Rocks improved to 16-7, 6-4 in the Western Big 6 Conference. "We were trying to play him offense and come out on defense. You can see his confidence starting to show."
Nimmers, who finished with 24 points to lead the Rocks, thanked his coaches and teammates for keeping him going.
"When the cramps started I thought it was over for the night," he said. "When I got to the bench the coaches and my teammates told me I was OK and to get back on the court.
"I was just looking for an opening, and it was there. I'm starting to feel like I am no longer a sophomore and I am allowed to do my thing. The coaches told me they brought me to the varsity for a reason."
Following the Nimmers basket, Moline missed a shot. However, Andrew McDuffy missed the front end of a one-and-one for Rock Island. The Maroons (14-8, 4-6) got the ball in the hands of Brock Harding to make something happen but nothing was there. Moline coach Sean Taylor called timeout with 1.6 seconds, and Harding's long 3 was just off to give RI the win.
"We didn't want a timeout because we wanted Brock to make a play," Taylor said. "When we had nothing I felt like we might have a better chance at a shot out of an inbound play with 1.6 seconds left.
"We got the good shot, but it didn't go in. I'm good with having the ball in Brock's hands with 1.6 seconds left. It was just a a great game as every Moline-Rocky game is. It's fun to coach, it's fun for the players and I think it's fun for the fans. That was two teams who competed for four quarters and an overtime."
The Rocks had the best of the game much of the first two and half quarters, leading by as many as 12 points. However, a 14-0 run late in the third quarter had Moline up by two before Nimmers hit a 3 to end the quarter.
Rock Island again built leads of six several times in the final quarter, but each time the Maroons would make a big shot.
"Give credit to Moline, they just kept hitting big shots," Sigel said. "Not only in the big run but after that."
Added Taylor, "Our guys just never quit. We don't have the size and bulk that (Solomon) Gustafson and McDuffy (do), but we sure showed the grit we have."
Gustafson and McDuffy each had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gustafson also had four blocked shots.
"When we were going good we were doing it by blending our talents," Sigel said. "Then, we stopped doing that. This was a little better of that."
The Maroons had solid efforts up and down the lineup. Harding and Ryne Schimmel each had 12 points, Kyle Taylor added 10 and Michael Galvin and Brandon Stone each chipped in nine.