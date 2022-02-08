 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island knocks off Galesburg 59-56

Mighty close, mighty fine, Rock Island wore a victory shine after clipping Galesburg 59-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Galesburg, who began with an 18-12 edge over Rock Island through the end of the first quarter.

Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.

Galesburg had a 44-40 edge on Rock Island at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Rock Island put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Galesburg 19-12 in the last stanza.

In recent action on January 29, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

