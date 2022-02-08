Rock Island knocks off Galesburg 59-56

Mighty close, mighty fine, Rock Island wore a victory shine after clipping Galesburg 59-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Galesburg, who began with an 18-12 edge over Rock Island through the end of the first quarter.

Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.

Galesburg had a 44-40 edge on Rock Island at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Rock Island put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Galesburg 19-12 in the last stanza.

