Rock Island lets another one get away in Quincy Shootout

QUINCY — It felt like the Rock Island Rocks were comfortably in control of Saturday's game against Iowa City West in the Quincy Shootout. Then, the clock was ticking down and the Rocks were on the losing end for the third straight game.

Iowa City West outscored Rock Island 18-1 in the final six minutes of the game and beat the Rocks 54-46 at Blue Devil Gym. The Rocks lost leads of 10, nine, 11 and nine in each quarter.

"We will keep stressing the same things and expect we will get better," RI coach Thom Sigel said after his club dropped to 14-6. "We have to decide what we want to do now. I guess we will find what kind of character this group has."

Sigel was frustrated with a weekend in which the Rocks had chances to beat Quincy (54-50 in overtime) on Friday and similarly, handed away a win away on Saturday.

The Rocks started Saturday's game in fire, jumping out to a 13-3 lead. That lead went away early in the second quarter before Rock Island rebuilt the edge to nine in the second quarter.

Again, Iowa City West (11-1) rallied to get within one in the third quarter. The Rocks again took over and went up 37-26 midway through the quarter. In less than two minutes West put together a 10-3 run after the Rocks missed a layup and two free throws.