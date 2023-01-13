 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island needs extra session to bounce Sterling 64-63

Rock Island used overtime to slip past Sterling 64-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Rock Island opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 25-24 at halftime.

Rock Island darted to a 44-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Rocks and the Golden Warriors locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

Rock Island avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the first overtime period.

The last time Rock Island and Sterling played in a 71-63 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Rock Island faced off against Quincy and Sterling took on Geneseo on January 6 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

