Rock Island nips Peoria Manual in scare 67-62

Rock Island didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Peoria Manual 67-62 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 2.
Peoria Manual started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over Rock Island at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at halftime over the Rocks.
The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-44 lead over the Rams.
