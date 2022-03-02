 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island nips Peoria Manual in scare 67-62

Rock Island didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Peoria Manual 67-62 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 2.

Peoria Manual started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over Rock Island at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at halftime over the Rocks.

The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-44 lead over the Rams.

