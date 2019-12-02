Rock Island, North Scott to meet in Genesis Shootout finale

Iowa has earned bragging rights at the Genesis Shootout the past four years.

None was more lopsided than last season's event. The Hawkeye state won all seven games in the day-long boys basketball showcase, including five by double figures.

Illinois will attempt to settle the score on Dec. 14 at Augustana College's Carver Center.

The matchups for the 26th annual Shootout were released Monday.

For the sixth time in the last eight years, Rock Island will play in the marquee game. And for the fourth time in 10 years, the Rocks will face North Scott in the event.

"We've had some good battles with (North Scott) recently," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. "They're well-coached and have a lot of kids that know how to win. That goes a long way."

Alleman and Davenport West tip off the event at 10 a.m., followed by Riverdale-Davenport North (11:30 a.m.), United Township-Pleasant Valley (1 p.m.), Moline-Davenport Assumption (2:30 p.m.), Galesburg-Bettendorf (4 p.m.), Geneseo-Davenport Central (5:30 p.m.) and Rock Island-North Scott (7 p.m.)

There are no rematches from last year.