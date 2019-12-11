Rock Island opens season No. 1 in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. Rock Island (5-1)

The Rocks own convincing Big Six wins over Sterling and United Township. Coach Thom Sigel's team has six players who have scored double figures in a game so far. Solomon Gustafson has recorded a pair double-doubles, and Jordan Rice had 17 points in Tuesday's rout over UT.

This week: Friday at Moline; Saturday vs. North Scott

2. North Scott (2-1)

Call them the Big Three. Seniors Ty Anderson, Sam Kilburg and junior Landon Eiland have accounted for 146 of North Scott's 162 points in three games. Anderson and Kilburg combined to go 15-for-15 from the field for 40 points in Tuesday's win at Pleasant Valley.

This week: Friday vs. Bettendorf; Saturday vs. Rock Island

3. Assumption (3-0)

Three games, three double-digit victories. Assumption has knocked off Alleman, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport West to open the season. Senior Sean Peeters is averaging a metro-best 27.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. Dayne Hodge chips in almost 15 points a game.

This week: Friday vs. Pleasant Valley; Saturday vs. Moline