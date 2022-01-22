Rock Island overcomes slow start with strong second half

The Rocks forced four turnovers in the first half, but more importantly held Lincoln to 6-22 from the field.

“We understand where we want to be consistent at, and that’s on the defensive side of the ball,” Polite said. “The offense will come and go. We have to hang our hat on our ability to defend. I thought we did that tonight. I was proud of our effort in all four quarters. I thought we played how we need to play to be successful.”

Shots slowly began to fall in the third quarter, as Cam Atkinson hit a 3 from the right wing and Amarion Nimmers earned his first points of the night on a drive to the basket with 5:24 to go in the second quarter to give Rocky its largest lead of the game at the time, 26-17.

Lincoln responded with an 8-0 run in 90 seconds to cut the deficit down to one point, but Nimmers decided to take it into his own hands. The senior guard scored eight points himself on the next three possessions to put the Rocks back up 34-25 in just over a minute.

Lincoln’s Payton Cook and Jake Bivin tried to lead a comeback, but Atkinson or Nimmers kept responding with baskets. Atkinson ended the night with three 3s and 15 points.