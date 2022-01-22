Rock Island overcomes slow start with strong second half

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island’s leading scorer, was without a point at halftime Saturday.
By the end of the third quarter, Nimmers was leading the team in points.
The senior guard finished with a team-high 17 points as Rock Island slowly pulled away against Lincoln for the 56-44 final at home. It was the fewest points the Rocks have scored in a win this season.
“We played really slow in the first half and talked in the locker room about adjusting our game because we aren’t used to playing like that,” Nimmers said. “We played a little bit faster and we excelled.
Rock Island (15-6) had just 19 points at half, but Nimmers had 10 in the third to extend the Rocks’ lead. He did it in all different types of ways, driving to the bucket five times, earning an and-one and sinking two shots from beyond the arc.
“Tonight was a mature game for him,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He’s so used to being able to play in a flow and this was one of those games where there wasn’t much flow to the game and that’s where he excels. But we started getting him the ball and he got into a good rhythm there in the third quarter.”
No flow is putting it nicely. The first half had two or three minute stretches in which six or seven combined shot attempts would result in no points. Fouls and turnovers were minimal in the first two quarters, but the two teams just couldn’t score.
It was the perfect recipe for Lincoln (16-4), which averages 43 points per game. But no so much for Rock Island, which averages over 70.
“That’s just how (Lincoln’s) games go,” Polite said. “I thought we did a good job knowing what shots we wanted and where our advantages were. We are a team that can play multiple styles. I think people think all we can do is playing fast and pressure, but we can slow down. We are comfortable playing a half-court game as well.”
Rock Island had just 14 points a little over 13 minutes into the game, but Termell Akers finally broke the lid off of the rim late in the second quarter to lead the team with seven points. He also forced two steals that led to points. Akers finished with 10 points.
“He is a guy that has turned the corner,” Polite said. “He is a great spark off the bench and brings us scoring and energy. Defensively he is stepping up as well and it’s exciting to watch him play to his potential.”
But it was Rock Island’s defense that allowed it to pull away. Lincoln had just 15 points at the half because Rocky didn’t allow many open looks outside of the occasional 25-foot jump shot. The Rocks were scrambling for loose balls and denying the Railisplitters the thought of even penetrating the paint.
The Rocks forced four turnovers in the first half, but more importantly held Lincoln to 6-22 from the field.
“We understand where we want to be consistent at, and that’s on the defensive side of the ball,” Polite said. “The offense will come and go. We have to hang our hat on our ability to defend. I thought we did that tonight. I was proud of our effort in all four quarters. I thought we played how we need to play to be successful.”
Shots slowly began to fall in the third quarter, as Cam Atkinson hit a 3 from the right wing and Amarion Nimmers earned his first points of the night on a drive to the basket with 5:24 to go in the second quarter to give Rocky its largest lead of the game at the time, 26-17.
Lincoln responded with an 8-0 run in 90 seconds to cut the deficit down to one point, but Nimmers decided to take it into his own hands. The senior guard scored eight points himself on the next three possessions to put the Rocks back up 34-25 in just over a minute.
Lincoln’s Payton Cook and Jake Bivin tried to lead a comeback, but Atkinson or Nimmers kept responding with baskets. Atkinson ended the night with three 3s and 15 points.
“(Atkinson) stepped up and hit some big 3s,” Nimmers said. “(Lincoln) was leaving some spots open in the corner, which we noticed during the game, so we told him to spot up there and he hit them.”