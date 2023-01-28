Rock Island passes stress test against Bloomington 72-53

Rock Island called "game" in the waning moments of a 72-53 defeat of Bloomington in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Rock Island and Bloomington fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense moved in front for a 31-25 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

Rock Island moved to a 53-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rocks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 19-11 advantage in the frame.

