Rock Island pulls python act on Rock Island Alleman 84-24

Rock Island offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island Alleman with an all-around effort during this 84-24 victory on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 10 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
Rock Island's shooting stormed to a 54-11 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
