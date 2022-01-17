Rock Island rolls past Waubonsie Valley behind Nimmers' 31-point game

Rock Island allowed just five points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth (12 points in 16 minutes) because of a defense that would hardly allow the ball to get into the arc without five or six passes being made first.

It was a substantial difference from the Rock Island team that played in the State Farm Holiday Classic right after Christmas.

“We play that way in practice, but sometimes we get in games and slippage happens,” Polite said. “It’s a mindset. I know I’m very different than what they are used too in years past, but we want to sit down and guard people. That’s our identity. That’s how we want to play the game.

"I feel like we have turned a corner in that direction.”

Rocky’s defense showed up at the end of the second quarter, forcing a turnover that led to a highlight reel dunk from Nimmers in the closing seconds of the half to extend the lead to nine. Marieon Anderson joined in on the party offensively in the second half, finishing with 20 points, as Rock Island grew the lead to 48-32 after three quarters.