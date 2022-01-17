Rock Island rolls past Waubonsie Valley behind Nimmers' 31-point game

When Rock Island senior guard Amarion Nimmers begins to take over a game, the Rocks become a hard team to beat.
That’s exactly what happened Monday.
Nimmers dropped 31 points — half of the Rocks' total when he was taken out of the game late — in Rock Island's 75-47 rout of Waubonsie Valley in the Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House.
“I know our starting five is an offensive powerhouse, but they trust me to make things happen,” Nimmers said. "I get confidence from them because they tell me, ‘Nobody can guard you.’ They tell me to lead the way. There is no pressure on me if they all believe in me.”
The Rock Island (13-6) standout controlled the game from start to finish. After sinking two 3s to begin the game, Nimmers created his own opportunities with strong finishes to the rim.
“He is relentless,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He finds ways to put the ball in the basket. He’s a special kid and he’s a special talent. There is no denying that. He is just blessed. It’s fun to see him get going because once does, he’s tough to handle.”
The Warriors (10-9) came out strong, matching Rock Island’s first quarter blows with clutch baskets in response to make it 23-20. But after that, the Rocks arguably played their best defensive game all season.
Rock Island allowed just five points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth (12 points in 16 minutes) because of a defense that would hardly allow the ball to get into the arc without five or six passes being made first.
It was a substantial difference from the Rock Island team that played in the State Farm Holiday Classic right after Christmas.
“We play that way in practice, but sometimes we get in games and slippage happens,” Polite said. “It’s a mindset. I know I’m very different than what they are used too in years past, but we want to sit down and guard people. That’s our identity. That’s how we want to play the game.
"I feel like we have turned a corner in that direction.”
Rocky’s defense showed up at the end of the second quarter, forcing a turnover that led to a highlight reel dunk from Nimmers in the closing seconds of the half to extend the lead to nine. Marieon Anderson joined in on the party offensively in the second half, finishing with 20 points, as Rock Island grew the lead to 48-32 after three quarters.
“I think (Anderson) gets underappreciated,” Polite said. “He’s a football guy, but he is starting to get his legs underneath him and get into a really good rhythm. He can shoot inside or outside shots, and it was fun to see him do that.”
Anderson also made an impact defensively. The 6-foot-5 senior guard blocked Waubonsie Valley’s Jackson Langendorf multiple times and held him to just two points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. Langendorf scored 18 points against Moline on Saturday, but was scoreless until late in the fourth against Rock Island.
“When we defend the right way with our length and athleticism, it’s tough for teams to get consistent looks,” Polite said. “We wanted to hunker down and settle in and play the way we talk about playing. I thought we had stretches where we did that.”
The Rocks pulled away by an even greater margin in the final minutes. Rock Island is 11-0 when scoring 70 or more points. It was the Rocks’ fourth win in a row after losing five of six.
Rock Island returns to the court at 7 p.m. Friday against Geneseo (7-12) on the road.