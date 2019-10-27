There is something about basketball in Quincy and Rock Island.
Just a few months after Quincy University coach Ryan Hellenthal signed former Rock JaMir Price, he picked up a commit from current Rock Island senior Solomon Gustafson.
And, like Price, Gustafson had the almost exact reason why he chose Quincy.
"I loved the community when I took my visit," Gustafson said. "I loved the people, I loved the players and coach Hellenthal and the staff were great."
Price had those same feelings. That doesn't surprise Rock Island coach Thom Sigel.
"I think being in the Western Big 6, our guys get used to playing in front of fans who get it," Sigel said. "In Quincy, you are around people who understand basketball and love the game. They have the newspaper and TV coverage like it is here. I think it is the right spot for Solly."
Gustafson took one other official visit, to St. Cloud State and also took an unofficial visit to Judson but he just felt like he was part of a family at Quincy.
"Coach Hellenthal recruits you not just for basketball but also to be part of his family," Gustafson said. "He is a very personable person and he wants his players not only to be a better player but also a better person for the future."
Sigel, who coached Hellenthal as a sophomore at Galesburg High School, said Gustafson had a great summer and that helped him get to where he will be playing NCAA Division II basketball after he graduates.
"The light bulb came on this summer," Sigel said. "I'm not sure if his better play made him more confident or if his confidence came first and the better play followed. He was a force at both ends of the court."
As he looks ahead to his senior season Gustafson is most excited to have his recruiting over.
"I had a lot of fun with the recruiting, the visits and every part of it," he said, "but I'm glad it is over. I want to make my senior year a big one and I wouldn't have been able to do it with recruiting on my mind.
"Now, I don't have to worry about the phone calls and who is is in the gym watching me. Now, it is about me, my family and my team."