Rock Island sectional semifinal preview

FYI: Eighth-ranked Rock Island is taking on a Rams team that handed fourth-ranked Galesburg its only home loss this season, 64-50, last Friday, to win its third straight regional title. … Manual was led in scoring by returning starters Rolando “Pee Wee” Brown (19 points) and Myriece Byrd (15). … Brown also led the team in scoring last year when it reached state for the 23rd time, finishing fourth with a 19-13 record; the Rams have a state-record 16 state basketball trophies. ... Rock Island was led by Jordan Rice’s 19 points and a career-high 18 points from Malachi Key in Friday’s win over Ottawa. … The Rocks are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, when they fell to Edwardsville in the sectional finals.