Rock Island sectional semifinal preview

Rock Island (23-8) vs. Peoria Manual (17-11)
Game time: Tonight at 7 p.m. at Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria.
Twitter updates: DLansman_DA. Online radio stream: QCSportsNet.com.
FYI: Eighth-ranked Rock Island is taking on a Rams team that handed fourth-ranked Galesburg its only home loss this season, 64-50, last Friday, to win its third straight regional title. … Manual was led in scoring by returning starters Rolando “Pee Wee” Brown (19 points) and Myriece Byrd (15). … Brown also led the team in scoring last year when it reached state for the 23rd time, finishing fourth with a 19-13 record; the Rams have a state-record 16 state basketball trophies. ... Rock Island was led by Jordan Rice’s 19 points and a career-high 18 points from Malachi Key in Friday’s win over Ottawa. … The Rocks are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, when they fell to Edwardsville in the sectional finals.
RI coach Thom Sigel’s keys to the game: “We need to take away easy baskets, stop penetration, transition, and offensive rebounding; and to really execute and attack their pressure.”
Sigel on Manual’s 6-foot-2 guard, Rolando Brown: “He really scores it in so many different ways, it’s kind of hard to really pick out what his strength is. He’ll post up, put you on the floor, make 3s, get to the line; he just has a good scorer’s mentality.”