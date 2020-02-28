Rock Island seniors step up for win

Added Sigel, "His overall energy was so good (Friday). He was going to the boards, deflecting balls and went to the basket with confidence."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Key was not alone the seniors who played a big part in the win. Taurean Holtam had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; Andrew McDuffy had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists; Solomon Gustafson had two huge dunks and three blocks and Alijah Walker-Lee hit a huge 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The seniors got the Rocks off to a 17-9 start, playing together the entire eight minutes. When the three of the usual starters got in to start the second, the Devils got the lead cut to two at halftime.

"We went to a 1-3-1 zone to start the game and we caught Quincy off guard and we went to the boards," Sigel said. "We were patient with the ball because we had so many guys who weren't sure where they were supposed to be.

"We stayed in the 1-3-1 in the second quarter but it didn't work as well with all the guards on the court. We got a little stagnant until Jordan Rice got aggressive to the basket."

Quincy coach Andy Douglas was happy to see his team get it together after the slow start.