Rock Island seniors step up for win

It was just kind of a weird night at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
From the starting lineups which included seven Rock Island introductions, including senior student assistants Jacob and Jeremiah, to starting four post players and a swing guard to winding up with the seniors celebrating so long on the court after the game that the underclassmen were alright dressed and on their way home before the seniors were done.
In the end, senior night was just what is was supposed to be for the Rocks in a 57-48 win over Quincy to finish the regular season 21-8, 9-5 in the Western Big 6.
"Would we rather have been playing for the Big 6 championship?" RI coach Thom Sigel said. "Sure, but we finished the seniors' regular season with a win and there were a lot of smiles."
No one was smiling more than senior forward Malachi Key. Starting with a 10-point, six-rebound effort in the first quarter, Key was a dominant force in the paint. He finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block.
"That's what I have wanted to do all season ... all my career," Key said. "That was one of my best games in my career and I'm so excited and happy about it. I could not have done it without the other four guys who have made my years playing here at Rocky so much fun. I don't want to cry but this means so much."
Added Sigel, "His overall energy was so good (Friday). He was going to the boards, deflecting balls and went to the basket with confidence."
Key was not alone the seniors who played a big part in the win. Taurean Holtam had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; Andrew McDuffy had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists; Solomon Gustafson had two huge dunks and three blocks and Alijah Walker-Lee hit a huge 3-pointer in the third quarter.
The seniors got the Rocks off to a 17-9 start, playing together the entire eight minutes. When the three of the usual starters got in to start the second, the Devils got the lead cut to two at halftime.
"We went to a 1-3-1 zone to start the game and we caught Quincy off guard and we went to the boards," Sigel said. "We were patient with the ball because we had so many guys who weren't sure where they were supposed to be.
"We stayed in the 1-3-1 in the second quarter but it didn't work as well with all the guards on the court. We got a little stagnant until Jordan Rice got aggressive to the basket."
Quincy coach Andy Douglas was happy to see his team get it together after the slow start.
"They were up 9-0 and getting every rebound," Douglas said. "I give our guys credit. We battled better on the boards and we got more aggressive on defense in the second and third quarters. It just came down to us not knocking down shots in that fourth quarter."
The Rocks had allowed Adonte Crider and Lucas Reis 30 of the team's 36 points in the first three quarters. They combined for 1 of 5 shots in the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 20-12 final quarter.
"I think this is something we can build on," Key said. "I felt like this is something that will push me into the postseason. I was in attack mode. I think we showed we can play together as a team. The seniors stepped up and the younger guys we nice enough to step aside and let us have our day."