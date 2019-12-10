Rock Island shuts down United Township in rout

ROCK ISLAND — It was one of those night.
It just depended on which bench you were sitting what the definition of "one of those nights" really was.
For the Rock Island Rocks and coach Thom Sigel, it was almost all good. On the other side, the United Township Panthers and coach Ryan Webber had one of those nights they'd rather forget.
The Rocks (5-1, 2-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference) stifled the Panthers (3-3, 0-2) from the start and ran away with a 61-18 win at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
"I could have never seen that coming," Sigel said. "UT had some guys who were starting to step up, and with the way they show so many actions on offense, I'm just proud of the way we handled them defensively. Then, once they got tentative, you could see they quit attacking the basket."
That came in large part thanks to 6-foot-8 senior Solomon Gustafson, who blocked two of UT's first three shots and finished with five blocks in the first half.
"Rocky just played really well," Webber said. "They really bothered us. This was the first time for a lot of our guys in an environment like this on the road, and we didn't handle it very well."
The Panthers scored just 12 points before a six-point run by deep reserve Cyrus Little in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. They made just 7 of 44 shots, were outrebounded 37-20, turned the ball over 21 times and had 10 shots blocked.
"Rock Island makes things difficult with their size and length," Webber said. "Then, we turned the ball over way too much and gave them some breakaway layups."
Along with Gustafson, 6-6 senior Malachi Key shut down UT's leading scorer, Michael Merrick. After Merrick tallied 24 last Friday against Geneseo, he was held to one 3-pointer and just two shot attempts when Key as on the floor. Key also had seven rebounds.
"I'm just trying to be more aggressive," Key said. "If that means doing that on defense, that's fine with me. Solomon and I have talked that we can change the game on the defensive end with blocks, rebounds and outlet passes.
"I like to take the opponent's best guy and try to shut him down. I allowed him the one 3 on a switch and nothing else. My favorite thing is playing defense, it gets me going and gets the whole team going."
Sigel is pushing to play better defense, and one would be hard pressed to see an effort better than this one. He knows Gustafson and Key are keys to that defense, along with the quick-handed guards out front.
"Solly has so much more confidence to be a difference maker around the rim," he said. "His ability to alter shots and be athletic enough to keep them in play to get the rebound is huge. Malachi is so long and athletic, if he can get himself into that stopper role spot, that would be huge."
Jordan Rice had another big game with 17 points on eight of 10 shots. No one else had more than seven points, but all 12 players who saw action scored.