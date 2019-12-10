Rock Island shuts down United Township in rout

"Rock Island makes things difficult with their size and length," Webber said. "Then, we turned the ball over way too much and gave them some breakaway layups."

Along with Gustafson, 6-6 senior Malachi Key shut down UT's leading scorer, Michael Merrick. After Merrick tallied 24 last Friday against Geneseo, he was held to one 3-pointer and just two shot attempts when Key as on the floor. Key also had seven rebounds.

"I'm just trying to be more aggressive," Key said. "If that means doing that on defense, that's fine with me. Solomon and I have talked that we can change the game on the defensive end with blocks, rebounds and outlet passes.

"I like to take the opponent's best guy and try to shut him down. I allowed him the one 3 on a switch and nothing else. My favorite thing is playing defense, it gets me going and gets the whole team going."

Sigel is pushing to play better defense, and one would be hard pressed to see an effort better than this one. He knows Gustafson and Key are keys to that defense, along with the quick-handed guards out front.