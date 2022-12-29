Rock Island slips past Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-49

Rock Island fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-49 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
Rock Island opened with a 16-13 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais through the first quarter.
The Rocks fought to a 32-20 halftime margin at the Boilermakers' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rock Island and Bradley-Bourbonnais locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
The Rocks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Boilermakers 16-13 in the last stanza.
Recently on December 17, Rock Island squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.