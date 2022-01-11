Rock Island snaps losing skid with win over Galesburg; Nimmers reaches 1K points

“That’s something I called them out on (aggressiveness),” Polite said. “I told them we have to start better, we have to play better. I thought our starters did a good job of that and started playing with a chip on their shoulder like we had when we were really good. We played with an edge to us. We did some good things against Quincy, but tonight we were crisper.”

Galesburg responded in the second quarter and tied things up at 25-25 with 3:27 to go before half, but that’s when Amarion Nimmers and Rock Island (10-6, 5-1 WB6) turned it back to full speed. The senior guard started cutting to the rim and earning tough baskets in the paint.

Then, with 40 seconds left until halftime, Nimmers had the ball at the top of the key and looked like he was going to hold the ball until the break. Galesburg thought so too, because Nimmers suddenly put his head down and sprinted to the hoop, finding a wide open lane and throwing it down with such a force that the goal shook for several seconds. The crowd erupted and Rocky went into half up 39-28.

“That really energized us,” Nimmers said. “In the locker room we said that it’s not over yet, so we wanted to come out in the second half and punch them in the face even more.”