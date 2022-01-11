Rock Island snaps losing skid with win over Galesburg; Nimmers reaches 1K points

If a team can turn a corner, Rock Island made a U-turn.
After dropping six of eight and scoring less than 70 in six straight, the Rock Island came out with an aggressiveness Tuesday night not seen since the team’s 7-0 start to the season.
Rocky was up double digits at the half and only continued to pour it on in its 84-63 home victory over Galesburg. It was the most points the Rocks have scored since Dec. 17 against Alleman and moves Rock Island to 8-0 when scoring 70 or more.
And the four game losing streak? Snapped.
“The reality of it is that we got back our identity and showed some toughness and some grit,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “Galesburg is a tough team, they are aggressive, but we responded the right way. That’s a big part of it. They played the way they know how to play.”
Galesburg (15-3, 4-2 WB6) was without its leading scorer and rebounder, senior Koen Derry (COVID-19), and the Rocks took full advantage. Rocky jumped out to a 9-0 lead by forcing three turnovers. Players usually filling bench roles — Quonterrion Brooks, Eli Reese and Terrmell Akers — played large minutes and made an impact instantly. After slumping early its last four games, the Rocks came out with an intensity to get back into the win column.
“That’s something I called them out on (aggressiveness),” Polite said. “I told them we have to start better, we have to play better. I thought our starters did a good job of that and started playing with a chip on their shoulder like we had when we were really good. We played with an edge to us. We did some good things against Quincy, but tonight we were crisper.”
Galesburg responded in the second quarter and tied things up at 25-25 with 3:27 to go before half, but that’s when Amarion Nimmers and Rock Island (10-6, 5-1 WB6) turned it back to full speed. The senior guard started cutting to the rim and earning tough baskets in the paint.
Then, with 40 seconds left until halftime, Nimmers had the ball at the top of the key and looked like he was going to hold the ball until the break. Galesburg thought so too, because Nimmers suddenly put his head down and sprinted to the hoop, finding a wide open lane and throwing it down with such a force that the goal shook for several seconds. The crowd erupted and Rocky went into half up 39-28.
“That really energized us,” Nimmers said. “In the locker room we said that it’s not over yet, so we wanted to come out in the second half and punch them in the face even more.”
And that’s exactly what Rocky did. Four different Rocks ended their nights in double digits (Baker Beal, Marieon Anderson, Cameron Atkinson and Nimmers) as defensive stops turned into easy transition points.
“Everybody stepped up today,” Nimmers said. “When one individual stepped up today, another fed off of it."
“We wanted to change what happened when we went through that slump, and it begins with the defensive side. We didn’t realize that at first, but we see it. It makes a huge difference.”
Beal used his 6-foot-5 frame to earn tough baskets in the paint, Atkinson knocked down three 3s and Anderson was a steady source of points throughout the night.
Galesburg’s Jeremiah Babers and Dre Egipciaco tried to keep the Silver Streaks in it, combining for 40 points, but Rocky never the the score get closer than 15 after the first few minutes of the third quarter.
Nimmers finished with a team-high 24 points, but more importantly he crossed the 1,000 point mark at Rock Island. A feat he was unaware of until after the game.
“It feels great, and it especially feels great because it was unexpected,” Nimmers said. “I was on the bench and didn’t even hear the announcement. That made it even cooler.”
Polite has only coached Nimmers for a few months, but how Nimmers approaches the game has impressed him.
“You have special players like him who have the natural ability, but the reality is that he also puts in a ton of time,” Polite said. “He takes the game very seriously. He works very hard, and seeing his hard work pay off by reaching a milestone like this is pretty awesome.”
Rocky’s 84-63 victory gives the Rocks their first victory over a team with a winning record since they beat Moline at Wharton Field House on Dec. 10. It also earned the Rocks second place in the Western Big 6.
“We wanted to change what happened when we went through that slump,” Nimmers said. “This is really a sigh of relief. We were dealing with some injuries and had to have some guys step up, but I can say that we are getting back to 100%. We really want to get back to that same team we had when we were 7-0. I think we will start making those type of runs again.”
Rock Island will attempt to keep its momentum going when it returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. against Sterling on the road.