Rock Island struggles but runs away from Moline

It was not exactly a thing of beauty, but it was a win. That's the way Rock Island coach Thom Sigel looked at Friday's 55-37 Western Big Six victory over Moline at Wharton Field House.

The Rocks (6-1, 3-0 Big Six) looked out of kilter from the start, firing up seven 3-pointers (making just one) in their nine first-quarter shots. Combine that with five turnovers and the Maroons (5-2, 1-2) got off to just the kind of start they were looking for with a 10-7 lead.

"Our execution on offense was not very good most of the night," Sigel said. "That's about as nice as I can say it. It was frustrating that all the things we worked on in practice we had guys going to the wrong spots.

"I guess looking at it, this is a big rivalry game and we got the win. I'd rather go back to the tape and practice knowing we won the game rather than lost it."

Outside of a very strong defensive night, Sigel didn't see a lot to be thrilled about. On the other side, Moline coach Sean Taylor saw some good things despite losing by 18.

"I saw things we can build on and I saw things we have to improve on," he said. "When we play a team like Rocky, with all their size and athletic ability, we have to shoot the ball well from the outside and we didn't do that.