Rock Island struggles but runs away from Moline

It was not exactly a thing of beauty, but it was a win. That's the way Rock Island coach Thom Sigel looked at Friday's 55-37 Western Big Six victory over Moline at Wharton Field House.
The Rocks (6-1, 3-0 Big Six) looked out of kilter from the start, firing up seven 3-pointers (making just one) in their nine first-quarter shots. Combine that with five turnovers and the Maroons (5-2, 1-2) got off to just the kind of start they were looking for with a 10-7 lead.
"Our execution on offense was not very good most of the night," Sigel said. "That's about as nice as I can say it. It was frustrating that all the things we worked on in practice we had guys going to the wrong spots.
"I guess looking at it, this is a big rivalry game and we got the win. I'd rather go back to the tape and practice knowing we won the game rather than lost it."
Outside of a very strong defensive night, Sigel didn't see a lot to be thrilled about. On the other side, Moline coach Sean Taylor saw some good things despite losing by 18.
"I saw things we can build on and I saw things we have to improve on," he said. "When we play a team like Rocky, with all their size and athletic ability, we have to shoot the ball well from the outside and we didn't do that.
"They got ahead by nine in the fourth quarter and that forced us to speed up and shoot from the outside. That allowed them to get the rebounds and a bunch of run-outs to break the game open, but I'm not upset with how we played."
The Rocks did not throw a single pass to the low post in the first quarter, but 6-foot-8 Solomon Gustafson did some big work inside with three putback buckets to help the Rocks take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
"(The post players) were upset and we needed to calm down and play our game," said Gustafson, who finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. "Moline was speeding us up and we were shooting too fast. We finally figured it out that we needed to get the ball into the post."
Gustafson got a couple quick baskets on post feeds early in the third and that opened the outside. Jordan Rice scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter and Amarion Nimmers tallied 11 of his 14 in the fourth.
"Things always work better when we start inside and force the defense to drop down," Gustafson said. "That opened up the outside. That helped open the game up."
Added Sigel, "We were dribbling too much early and once we went inside that let us get some openings on the perimeter. Again, the defense was also the key because they forced some bad shots and let us get some transition baskets to build the lead."
Kyle Taylor led Moline with 10, but he had just two points after the first quarter. Ryne Schimmel, Moline's leading scorer for the season, was held to just three points and four shot attempts.
"They did a great job of taking Ryne away," Taylor said. "He is getting better at moving off the ball and we have do do a better job of getting him open."