Rock Island survives Peoria Manual comeback attempt in overtime thriller

PEORIA – The Rock Island High School boys basketball team put an end to Peoria Manual’s Cinderella run, but not before almost becoming the Rams’ next victim.

With Wednesday's Class 3A sectional semifinal game tied at 57 with 8.8 left in the fourth, Manual had the ball. Rams senior guard Kamron Causey drove in the lane and found a wide open Idius Robertson – or so he thought. Right as Roberton went for the layup, Rocky senior Marieon Anderson charged forward and leapt into the air, blocking the shot as time expired.

Rocky led by nine late in the fourth quarter, but a near-collapse almost put an end to the Rocks’ season. Anderson kept it alive.

Amarion Nimmers hit a 3-pointer from the corner in overtime and then Anderson made his second game-saving play of the night. With the Rocks leading 64-62 with 32 seconds remaining, Anderson stole an errant pass and earned a trip to the free-throw line.

“All year coach (Polite) has preached about doing our jobs,” Anderson said. “I know my job is setting the energy for the defensive end I have been trying to do that. That moment is what I have been working for all season. But it’s a team game and I just stepped up and made a play like anyone else would.”

After two more fouls, Rock Island escaped with the 67-62 overtime victory in the Renaissance Coliseum at Bradley University to earn a spot opposite Metamora (27-6) in Friday's sectional final back here. The Rocks lost 65-44 to the Redbirds in the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.

“That was huge,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “That was Marieon being Marieon. He gutted it out. He plays with a lot of heart and intensity. He is our glue guy, that’s why we feel like we can’t take him off the floor. Credit to our guys for figuring it out. I’m so glad I get another game with them.”

The win put Rock Island (22-9) in the sectional final for the first time since 2013.

After seventh-seeded Manual knocked off No. 3 seed Galesburg and No. 2 seed Peoria Notre Dame to win a regional title, No. 1 Rock Island ended the 13-14 Rams' state title hopes in their own city.

“We were in a hostile environment on the road,” Polite said. “We brought some fans with us, but you can tell we were playing in Peoria. We had to respond to some adversity and we definitely did.”

The adversity Polite is referring to was an abysmal first half for the Rocks. Polite’s squad started 6 of 18 from the field and had nine turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 26-15.

The Rams’ Robertson had six points early, but the 6-foot-7 senior picked up his second foul and was taken out of the game for the final four minutes of the half.

That’s when things changed.

Baker Beal hit a 3 from the top of the arc to cut the deficit to 26-18, and then Rocky was off and running. The Rocks deployed an aggressive press that forced Manual to toss up sloppy passes that Rocky defenders were more than happy to take the other way.

Rocky ended the half on a 9-0 run and despite trailing 26-24, the mood had shifted. Rocky went into the locker room clapping energetically, pleased with how the game had turned in just a matter of minutes.

"We just had to find (the turning point),” Polite said. “I told the guys in the huddle that this is our time, the crack is opening and we have to bust through it. I thought our guys did that and we were able to establish ourselves at the end of the first half. We came out in the second half and did the same thing.”

The third quarter was simply madness. Both teams began playing at a faster pace and shots started falling at a higher rate. There were eight combined ties/lead changes and seven 3s after just three lead changes and two 3s in the first half.

The Rocks led by nine late, but Beal was called for a technical foul after missing a dunk and holding on to the rim while he tried to grab the rebound. Manual hit the ensuing free throws and followed that with a 3 to cut the lead to 55-54 with just over a minute remaining. The Rams’ Justin Page hit a 3 to tie it before Anderson blocked Richardson’s layup right before the buzzer to end regulation.

“We had a lot of missed layups and turnovers, and if we make those and limit our mistakes we turn it from a five point win to a double-digit win,” Anderson said. “We are happy with the outcome tonight, though. We live for moments like this. This is the game 20 years from now we are going to talk about.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.