Rock Island takes down Moline at Wharton, Reese's and-one puts it away

With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.
The senior guard was 0-5 from the field and had let his frustrations be known with force to the chair on his right during a timeout in the third quarter.
But on an inbounds play with Rock Island leading by three with under a minute to go, everything would change. The night was almost spoiled when the Rocks barely escaped a 10-second backcourt violation, but Marieon Anderson launched a ball more than half a court’s length to a wide open Reese in the paint. The senior guard went up, took contact from a Moline defender sprinting back, and kissed the ball off the glass and into the net.
The Rocky student second five feet away erupted, and Reese screamed with authority. After sinking the free throw, the Rocks had an insurmountable lead with 45 seconds remaining against their biggest rival.
A few minutes later the scoreboard buzzer went off and confirmed Rock Island’s 76-70 victory over Moline at Wharton Field House on Friday night.
“That’s the type of guy (Reese) is,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He’s a gamer. That’s why we wanted him in down the stretch. He has that savviness about him. Good things happen when he is out there on the floor. He is battling a knee injury, but man, he shows a lot of heart. I think collectively as a team we showed a lot of heart tonight. We didn’t play pretty or clean like we normally do, but this is conference basketball. You have to be able to gut out tough wins. We were able to keep our composure and execute down the stretch.”
Rock Island is now the only undefeated team remaining in the Western Big 6 — an important point to a team that has been vocal about the disrespect they have gotten in favor of the Maroons.
“We knew a lot of people didn’t believe in us,” Polite said. “All we have been hearing since the summer was ‘Moline, Moline, Moline, Moline.’ But (our) guys won a conference title last year and a lot of them are back. It’s not like we are playing an inexperienced team, and a lot of those guys were insulted. They have come with a chip on their shoulder.”
That chip wasn’t a factor early, though. Rock Island found itself in a 20-14 hole after the first quarter thanks to the play of Brock Harding. The junior point guard was penetrating the defense and causing Rocky headaches. The Moline defense was also stout, forcing four early turnovers to lead the charge on a 12-2 scoring run. Harding ended the game with 30 points.
But the second quarter showed what should have been obvious from the start — Rock Island’s height advantage. All of the sudden the Rocks were earning offensive boards for second chance points, something the team is used to doing against opponents this season. That allowed them to crawl back and snatch the lead by half, 32-30.
Senior guard Jaylin Randle was also key in that stretch. Usually used as the fourth or even fifth scoring option, Randle made sure to take advantage of the attention being thrown to Baker Beal, Amarion Nimmers and Anderson.
He caught fire and had 16 points by half on 6-8 shooting from the field. That was half of Rocky’s total at the time.
“It was obvious that it was part of (Moline’s) game plan to leave him (open) and to double some of our main guys,” Polite said. “I saw that in the first few possessions, but Jaylin can play. He can score the ball. We ask him to defend more, and not because he can’t score, but it’s because it’s the role he has kind of slotted into. It was fun to watch him break free and shoot a bit. He made some big baskets for us.”
The second half played out the same. Rock Island held a three-to-five point advantage for what seemed to be the entire half. No matter how hard Moline battled in the paint, Rocky would earn an extra rebound or hit a shot to deny the Maroons any momentum.
“We missed some shots and they controlled the boards almost the entire night,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They aren’t going to quit. We knew they were going to make some runs. We just had to play solid and I thought both teams played pretty well tonight.”
Moline cut the lead down to 57-54, but then Beal hit two clutch 3s from the top of the arc to silence the large crowd in Wharton. His 6-foot-6 frame allowed him to grab 11 rebounds on the smaller Moline defenders, earning a double-double along with his 11 points.
“We got guys that battled, but we only have two kids that are even close to their tallest and strongest guys, and that’s Maddux (Dieckman) and Trey (Taylor), and I thought they did wonderful jobs,” Taylor said. “It’s just an advantage they have and we knew that going in. You have to do the best you can against that.”
Reese put the game away with under a minute to go, but the Rocks won the rebounding battle 36-21. Nimmers also found ways to score throughout the game, putting up 19 points.
In a basically sold-out arena, it was the defending conference champs that were able to put away the preseason favorites.
“It was electric, and we knew it would be coming in,” Polite said. “And I think it lived up to its billing. We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight. Fortunately we were able to wrestle that lead and hold onto it.”
Rock Island won’t have long for celebration, as the Rocks return to the court at 7 p.m. against Dubuque Hempstead at home. Moline will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Rockridge at Wharton.