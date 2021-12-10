Rock Island takes down Moline at Wharton, Reese's and-one puts it away

With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.

The senior guard was 0-5 from the field and had let his frustrations be known with force to the chair on his right during a timeout in the third quarter.

But on an inbounds play with Rock Island leading by three with under a minute to go, everything would change. The night was almost spoiled when the Rocks barely escaped a 10-second backcourt violation, but Marieon Anderson launched a ball more than half a court’s length to a wide open Reese in the paint. The senior guard went up, took contact from a Moline defender sprinting back, and kissed the ball off the glass and into the net.

The Rocky student second five feet away erupted, and Reese screamed with authority. After sinking the free throw, the Rocks had an insurmountable lead with 45 seconds remaining against their biggest rival.

A few minutes later the scoreboard buzzer went off and confirmed Rock Island’s 76-70 victory over Moline at Wharton Field House on Friday night.