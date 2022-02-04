Rock Island tenderizes Rock Island Alleman 103-22

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 103-22 explosion on Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Rocks opened a massive 67-10 gap over the Pioneers at the half.
In recent action on January 25, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
