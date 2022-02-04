 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island tenderizes Rock Island Alleman 103-22

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 103-22 explosion on Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Rocks opened a massive 67-10 gap over the Pioneers at the half.

In recent action on January 25, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

