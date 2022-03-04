Rock Island's comeback attempt against Metamora falls just short

PEORIA — Not quite enough.

Rock Island fought and clawed to cut an 18-point deficit all the way down to two points in the final minute but fell 68-64 to Metamora in the IHSA Class 3A sectional final in the Renaissance Coliseum at Bradley University.

Metamora had a 44-26 lead with 3:32 to go in the third quarter when Rock Island coach Marc Polite called timeout.

Audible words such as “rotate” and “calm down” could be heard from the Rocky huddle.

And it seemed to work.

In just over a minute the Rocks cut the lead in half thanks to senior forward Baker Beal.

“They recognized what was at stake,” Polite said. “There were times where this car can be a little hard to drive, but when it finds its gear it can take off. I knew all game long we needed to find it. I thought we found it there midway through the third quarter. We turned it on and erased that lead pretty quickly.”

Beal was that spark Rocky needed. His 6-foot-6 frame towered over Redbird defenders, which helped him tally a team-high 24 points by the end of the game.

“It’s one of the things we wanted to exploit,” Polite said. “We pounded down there to him and he converted. I wish we would have gotten it to him more, but credit Metamora. They forced us out of some things, but when we were able to establish ourselves we were able to score points in a hurry.”

The Rocky team in the second half was nothing like the team in the first. The Rocks looked in a panic offensively during the first two quarters, starting 1-7 from the field because they were simply going too fast.

Almost every Rocky possession in the first quarter went the same way. Rock Island grabbed the rebound, sprinted down the court and hoisted up the first shot where they had even a foot or two of open space.

The only thing that seemed to work early was Marieon Anderson’s offensive put-backs. He attacked the rim on every shot and had nine points by halftime — with six coming off Rocky misses.

Outside of Beal and Anderson, the Rocks shot just 1-14 from the field in the first half. Metamora took a 33-22 lead into the locker room.

The Redbirds built the lead by a series of pick and rolls that opened wide open cutting lanes to the basket. Rock Island seemed to struggle when needing to switch defensively, and Metamora exploited it.

But in the third quarter that all changed. Rocky came out of the mask timeout with a different energy. The Rocks started forcing turnovers, and the easy passes the Redbirds were making ceased to exist.

“We knew the heat was going to come eventually,” Metamora coach Danny Grieves said. “Manual jumped ahead the other night and they jumped into that 1-3-1 (zone) — they are so good at it. There is just no open passes. I credit Coach Marc Polite and his team because they did a great job. I knew when we got up, they were going to make a run at us. I’m glad we were able to hold on.”

A 10-2 run made it 48-40 at the end of the third and in the fourth the Rocks made a one possession game multiple times.

Quonterrion Brooks converted an and-one and Cameron Atkinson hit a corner 3 to cut it to three points twice, but Metamora responded each time with buckets in the paint. Junior forward Ethan Kizer and junior guard Tyson Swanson were to thank for that. The duo combined for 33 points and scored the final six points for the Redbirds.

“Those were huge,” Grieves said. “They stopped the bleeding.”

And for Metamora, that was all they needed in an elimination game. Swanson made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to four with just under 10 seconds to play. Rocky cut it to two at one point, but never had the ball when it was a one possession game. But still, the comeback left lasting impressions.

“I’m very proud of them,” Polite said. “They showed a lot of resiliency. We had some stretches at times where we didn’t always play how we wanted, but this team always had tremendous heart. That’s what brought us back — that care and hustle to want to win that game.”

The 68-64 loss was the final game for 10 Rock Island seniors. Anderson and Amarion Nimmers, two of those seniors, each had 15 points in the Rocks’ first sectional final game since 2013.

“I’m proud of the (seniors’) growth, not just as basketball players, but as people,” Polite said. “We pride ourselves on teaching them to care for one another so they can come together as a team. They have turned into tremendous men. That’s always going to make me proud.”

