Rock Island's height, size powers past Geneseo in playoff opener

The Rock Island boys basketball team knew it had the upper hand when it came to height, and it used it to its full potential.

The Rocks scored their first 37 points in the paint or at the free throw line before senior guard Amarion Nimmers hit a 12-foot step back jumper a few minutes before halftime.

Rocky also deployed a suffocating press that forced 18 turnovers as it cruised to a 77-37 win over Geneseo in the regional semifinals Wednesday at Rock Island.

“Size is a definite advantage for us and we want to feature that as much as possible,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “I thought there have been times this year where we didn’t do that. We had six or seven straight days of practice and I think you could see some of the things we were working on.”

Right from the start, it was clear Rocky had better athleticism and size. Every single point by the Rocks in the first quarter was scored in the paint or at the line after drawing contact inside. Anderson had the most success at first, grabbing three boards and tallying six points before the first mask timeout. Rocky out-rebounded Geneseo 27-16.

“Polite has been preaching to find what we are good at and constantly do it,” Anderson said. “We know we will have a height advantage most games. Why fix something that isn’t broke is basically what we were thinking. We came into this game wanting to use our advantages.”

The Rocks went on a 10-0 run late in the quarter to jump ahead 16-6. And it was Rocky’s bench that did most of the damage. Quonterrion Brooks, Eli Reese and Kai Rios all came in the game and had baskets.

Rios’ and-one putback basket gave Rock Island a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. Six different Rocks scored in the first eight minutes.

“We know any given night we have guys on our team that can score 20, 30 or even 40 a night, but we are the best when we trust each other and everyone gets a piece of cake,” Anderson said. “It’s cool when we can show that to the fans.”

Baker Beal and Terrmell Akers joined the scoring frenzy in the second quarter to give the Rocks a 30-13 lead two minutes into the second and force Geneseo to call timeout.

Rock Island was pressuring Geneseo from the moment they inbounded the ball, and the few possessions that broke through for layups on the other end resulted in turnovers. Geneseo had nine turnovers by halftime.

“Their length and athleticism on the press is hard to simulate in practice and it took a while to adjust to that,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “It was tough. You think you are battling, but you look up at the scoreboard and you’re down, 8, 12, and then 14. We just didn’t have the hand tonight to compete against them.

“I told the guys in the locker room that sometimes it’s like poker and you get dealt a certain hand, and athletically Rock Island had the better hand. I thought we had ideas for them to miss shots, but they would get second or even third rebounds. That makes for a tough situation.”

The Maple Leafs’ leading scorer, Bristol Lewis, got his first basket in the second on a deep 3 from the left wing. But the Rocks responded with an 8-2 run to end the quarter to take a 41-22 lead into halftime.

Rocky had eight different scorers at the break and out-rebounded Geneseo 18-9. Offensive boards doomed the Maple Leafs, who let up multiple second, third or even fourth chance points in the first half.

Geneseo turned it over on three straight possessions to begin the second half and Rock Island took advantage of each one with a layup in transition to go on a 6-0 run before the Maple Leafs could even take a shot.

The lead swelled to 65-29 by the end of the third quarter as Geneseo took over six minutes to hit a shot from the field. Rocky forced 11 turnovers and got easy baskets in the lane.

“We always say we want to recognize where other teams struggle at,” Polite said. “We thought that we could definitely push the tempo tonight and we were able to force some turnovers and get some transition baskets. That’s how we were able to build a lead.”

Nimmers finished with 13 points while Anderson, Cameron Atkinson and Quonterrion Brooks each had 10.

Geneseo senior Thomas Henson had a team-high eight points. Lewis finished with six.

“We know these are the games we have to have, so this is definitely a great confidence booster,” Anderson said. “It’s good to know that when we play like we are supposed to, good outcomes happen. We have to play as we are supposed to Friday as well to move on.”

Rocky will return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of Ottawa and Dunlap in the regional final at home.

