Rockets' Henry named first-team Illinois AP All-State

CHAMPAIGN — Before taking the floor for Thursday's IHSA Class 2A state tournament semifinals, Nate Henry received a piece of good news.

The Rockridge Rockets' 6-foot-4 senior forward was notified that he had been named to the Illinois Associated Press Class 2A All-State squad, the only area player to earn first team honors.

"I learned about it earlier in the day, I got a couple of texts and tweets congratulating me," said Henry. "It's a huge honor, and I really appreciate it. It's nice to see it all pay off and be recognized as one of the top five guys in the state."

Later in the day, however, that honor was slightly tarnished when Henry and the Rockets fell 54-38 to Monticello in their Final Four matchup at the State Farm Center.

The loss denied Rockridge (27-7) its second opportunity to play for a state championship; the Rockets reached the 2016 title game but lost 61-43 to St. Joseph-Ogden.

"I appreciate the honor and those who voted for me," Henry said, "but right now, I'm focused on this loss, and the game we have coming up."

That would be the third-place game, which took place late Thursday night. Rockridge also played in the consolation matchup to cap its first Final Four trip in 2015, topping Breese Mater Dei 52-47 to score bronze.

"Having us end with a win," said Henry, "that would be amazing."

As one of only four seniors on the Rocket roster, Henry feels that his younger teammates have the potential to build on what this year's team accomplished.

"After us, the program will be just fine," he said. "All of these guys are great players."

Fulton's Damhoff, Riverdale's Stone also earn AP honors: Two other area standouts were honored by the Illinois AP with honorable mention all-state selections.

Riverdale senior guard Brandon Stone was a 2A honorable mention selection after averaging 19 points per game to help lead the Rams to a 25-7 record and a share of the Three Rivers West Division title with Rockridge.

In fact, Riverdale's own postseason run was ended by the Rockets, who topped the Rams 58-52 in the Riverdale Regional title game. The teams had split their two conference matchups.

In 1A, Fulton sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff also earned honorable mention kudos after a breakout campaign in which the 6-foot-6 standout averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Damhoff's efforts helped the Steamers finish 29-4, setting a single-season team record for victories. Fulton also won the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division in its debut season as NUIC members.

Also earning 1A All-State honorable mention was United senior guard Cormaic Flynn, whose 17 points per game helped the Red Storm to a 27-7 finish capped by their first regional championship.

