Rockets lead All-TRAC West boys basketball squads

While the recently concluded prep boys' basketball season was vastly different from the previous campaign because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was one outcome that remained the same.

For the second straight season, a victory over Fulton in the regular-season finale enabled the Rockridge Rockets to finish as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. Rockridge (8-1) ran the table to finish 7-0 in a shortened conference schedule to top the Steamers (12-2, 7-2) for the title.

That outcome was once again reflected when the TRAC West released its all-conference roster. Three Rockets were honored, including a pair of unanimous first-team picks.

Earning first-team slots were the duo of senior guard Jenson Whiteman and junior guard/forward Nate Henry. Henry led Rockridge in scoring and rebounding with 18 points and seven boards per game, with Whiteman adding 17 points and six rebounds per contest as well as five assists per game.

Whiteman's younger brother Jase, a sophomore guard, tallied 12 points per game and earned honorable mention status.