Rockets lead All-TRAC West boys basketball squads

While the recently concluded prep boys' basketball season was vastly different from the previous campaign because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was one outcome that remained the same.
For the second straight season, a victory over Fulton in the regular-season finale enabled the Rockridge Rockets to finish as champions in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. Rockridge (8-1) ran the table to finish 7-0 in a shortened conference schedule to top the Steamers (12-2, 7-2) for the title.
That outcome was once again reflected when the TRAC West released its all-conference roster. Three Rockets were honored, including a pair of unanimous first-team picks.
Earning first-team slots were the duo of senior guard Jenson Whiteman and junior guard/forward Nate Henry. Henry led Rockridge in scoring and rebounding with 18 points and seven boards per game, with Whiteman adding 17 points and six rebounds per contest as well as five assists per game.
Whiteman's younger brother Jase, a sophomore guard, tallied 12 points per game and earned honorable mention status.
Fulton also had three all-conference players, led by senior guard and unanimous first-team honoree Connor Barnett (20 points, five rebounds, three assists per game). Senior guard Kyler Pessman (12 points per game) was a second-team pick, with junior forward Ian Wiebenga (7.5 points, six rebounds) earning honorable mention.
Orion (10-3) took third in the TRAC West with a 6-3 mark and also had three all-conference honorees, with senior forward Will Dunlap a unanimous first-team pick after averaging a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. Senior guards Adam Burgert (10.5 points, five rebounds) and Cade Weiss (nine points, four assists) were second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Riverdale (6-8, 4-6) and Sherrard (2-9, 1-9) had one first-team pick each. For the Rams, junior guard Brandon Stone (22 points, nine rebounds) was a unanimous selection, while senior guard Brady Hartman (17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists) represented the Tigers.
Three Rivers East: In the Three Rivers East Division, Erie-Prophetstown (8-3) and Kewanee (7-3) both finished 7-2 to tie for second place and combined for seven all-conference selections, with the Panthers placing four on the All-TRAC East roster.
E-P junior guard/forward Kolby Franks earned first-team honors, averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. For the Boilermakers, junior guard Niko Powe was a unanimous first-team honoree after putting up 13 points, five rebounds and three assists per contest.
E-P's Bryce Rosenow and Kewanee's Tayvian Taylor were both second-team picks. Included on the honorable mention list were the Panthers' Dawson Haggard and Connor Sibley and the Boilers' Brady Clark.