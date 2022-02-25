Rockets outbattle Rams to repeat as regional champions

PORT BYRON — Two years ago, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team got to enjoy an experience like Friday night.

That was the last time there had been an IHSA postseason, with tightly contested games played in front of sellout crowds.

As was the case in 2019, the Rockets rose to the occasion. Playing Class 2A regional host Riverdale for the title Friday night, Rockridge led almost from start to finish as it out-battled the hosting Rams to earn a 58-52 win.

"It's always amazing to beat someone on the road," said Rockridge senior forward Nate Henry. "It's hard, but it's amazing, especially with this being regionals. We were pumped for this game."

Finishing with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, Henry helped the 23-6 Rockets roll into Wednesday's Mendota Sectional semifinals against top-seeded Eureka with their 12th consecutive victory.

The Hornets were a 38-24 winner over Stillman Valley in the Oregon Regional title game.

"Eureka is a really good team," said Henry, "but we're confident that as long as we continue to rebound and play defense, we can beat any team."

At the outset of Friday night's showdown between the Three Rivers West Division co-champions, the Rams (25-7) got the early upper hand as buckets by Kye Smeltzly and Brandon Stone fueled an 8-4 start.

Riverdale led 10-6 before Rockridge junior guard Jase Whiteman (18 points) struck for a bucket and then a 3-pointer to put the Rockets up 11-10. As it turned out, they would not trail again.

Fueled by 3-pointers from Carson Klemme and Henry, plus a Henry bucket in the closing seconds, Rockridge finished the first quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 21-14 lead.

"We got off to a hard start, but we came back," said Whiteman. "We've been working our butts off in practice every single day, and we deserve this."

Rockridge led by as many as nine in the second quarter before the Rams got their bearings back, with a Zach Duke 3-pointer getting the hosts within 23-17. A bucket by Stone with 5.9 seconds on the clock had Riverdale within 28-23 at the half.

The Rams built on that in the third quarter. Stone hit back-to-back treys to tie the game at 32 with 4:25 left in the period. After Jase Whiteman's 3-ball put the Rockets back up and a pair of Andrew Meloan buckets kept Riverdale within one.

"We started out well, started out hot, but we just ended up slowing back down," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "Rockridge is a really good defensive team, and they started to force us into what we necessarily didn't want to do.

"We took that into halftime before we started going again in the third quarter."

Led by Stone's 20 points and nine rebounds and Meloan's 10 points and seven boards, the Rams were hampered by early foul trouble to senior forward Max Maring. Maring had six boards, but could only muster one point before fouling out.

"You get down against a team like Rockridge with dynamic scorers like Nate and Jase, it's tough to come back," said Kelly. "I'm proud of how we battled. We got it close but could never get over the hump."

Rockridge made matters tougher for Riverdale by finishing the third with five straight points to go up 42-36. A bucket by reserve forward T.J. Wilson (six points, four rebounds) with 1.9 seconds left capped that closing spurt.

"I felt like that gave us a huge boost in momentum," said Wilson. "Like Nate dunking, it was a huge boost. Something we needed."

The Rockets led by eight early in the fourth, but Riverdale kept battling back, eventually closing the gap to 50-47 with 2:40 remaining on a Stone bucket and a free throw by Dawson Peterson (seven points, five rebounds).

However, four straight points by Henry and a Brayden Deem bucket widened Rockridge's lead to 56-49 with just under a minute left, enabling it to cruise to the finish and repeat as regional champions.

"This is the biggest game I've played in since my sophomore year," said Henry. "Everyone from both sides was into it. It was incredible."

Now, the Rockets' celebration will give way to preparation for the next level.

"Every game from here on out is going to have its ups and downs," Henry said. "We just have to know how to respond to adversity."

