Rockets ready for more following last year's Final Four run

EDGINGTON — Last winter, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team advanced to the IHSA state tournament for the third time in the last decade.

The 2021-22 Rockets made the program's first Final Four appearance in six years and returned home from Champaign with the fourth-place trophy in Class 2A.

With three starters returning, Rockridge still seems well-equipped for another state run. But for head coach Andy Saey, a return to the State Farm Center is the furthest thing from his mind.

"We're hesitant to talk about another state run," said Saey, who has been on the bench for all three of the Rockets' Final Four teams, first as an assistant on Rockridge's 2A third-place state squad in 2015 and its 2A second-place team in '16. "The guys are excited to get back in the swing of things. They love playing basketball and being with each other, and that's the driving force right now. There's still a lot of factors that have to play out before we talk about postseason success.

"As a program, we put the expectation on ourselves to get better each day, and we make that our main goal. It's definitely a process and a long season. Winning tourneys, getting to state, those are destinations rather than goals."

The Rockets were 26-8 last season, including 11-1 in the Three Rivers Conference to share the West Division title with Riverdale.

Still, Rockridge has some holes to fill.

The biggest void is left by all-state guard/forward Nate Henry. Now at Augustana College, Henry averaged 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per game and finished his career with over 1,500 points.

"You can't really replace a Nate Henry," Saey said. "He was our leading scorer the last four years, an all-stater, and he's among the top five in program history in scoring."

However, the cupboard is hardly empty in terms of offensive production. Among the Rockets' three returning starters, senior guard Jase Whiteman was a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick in '21-22 with averages of 11 points, 2.5 steals and 2 rebounds per game.

Also back are junior guard Carson Klemme and sophomore forward Landon Bull, both of whom averaged just over 7 points per game; Bull also snared 4.5 rebounds per contest.

"We feel like we've got guys who can supplement our scoring," Saey said. "We're not going to be as reliant on one or two guys to carry the brunt of the scoring."

Along with Henry, guard Brayden Deem (now at Monmouth College) is the only other Rocket starter who graduated after last season's Final Four run. Reserves Brody Whiteman and Mike Wilson have also moved on.

But with the number of returners combined with the players moving up through the pipeline, Saey feels he still has the pieces to put together another strong season.

"We're excited about the young guys we have coming up," he said. "We have the guys that want to do what it takes to be successful. We've got a lot of high-character guys, and in our recent history, we've been fortunate to have had those types of people.

"It's got to be about the process. We talk a lot about good habits and what it takes to be successful, and we've got the guys who are willing to make that sacrifice."

Set to tip off the new season Wednesday night at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament against the host Maple Leafs, Rockridge is focusing on the challenges that lie ahead over the next few months, rather on past glories.

That includes what should be another rugged race in the Three Rivers West, where Saey sees last year's co-champion Riverdale remaining a force to be reckoned with, along with Monmouth-Roseville and a Sherrard squad led by first-year head coach Alex Johnson.

"Putting on the Rockridge jersey does not automatically guarantee success," Saey stated. "Riverdale will be good again, similar to last year. Mon-Rose has some talent and is going to be tough. Sherrard has some talent there, and Alex will do a good job of getting them prepared.

"We still have a long ways to go and a lot of things we need to make ourselves better at."