Rockets soar into sectionals with 12-game winning streak

EDGINGTON — Sitting five games above .500 in mid-January, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team was looking to find its groove.

That was one of head coach Andy Saey's main concerns after the Rockets' 48-39 loss to Aurora Waubonsie Valley on Jan. 17 at Moline's Eastbay Shootout.

Since that setback, it would seem that Rockridge has found the consistency it was seeking as the Rockets are soaring into the IHSA sectional round with a 12-game winning streak.

"That loss to Waubonsie Valley was kind of the turning point for us, in terms of the guys taking expectations more personally on a daily basis," said Saey. "We talked about handling adversity and being more mentally tough. The guys have started figuring out their roles and what they need to do to help us win."

Third-seeded Rockridge takes a 23-6 record into Wednesday's 7 p.m. IHSA Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinal with No. 1 seed Eureka (24-6) after having to battle through adversity to win a second straight regional title.

Facing regional host and fellow Three Rivers West Division co-champion Riverdale on its home floor, the Rockets took the lead midway through the first quarter and never let go, weathering several Ram rallies to earn a 58-52 victory.

"Once the locations for the postseason came out, we figured we'd be at Riverdale," said Saey. "We hadn't seen an environment like (last Friday) all year; the crowd was awesome. We knew it'd be a tough game, and we knew what Riverdale would bring to the table.

"That was as much adversity as we'd faced all year, and it's a testament to the guys' level of buying in and their mental toughness."

In addition to playing in the TRAC West, where four of its seven teams posted winning records, Rockridge had a nonconference schedule that included several 3A and 4A schools.

"We try to make our nonconference schedule as hard as we do so that we can dig down deep and figure out who we are," said Saey. "That way we know how good we are, and we don't get a false sense of who we are."

Throughout their winning streak, the Rockets have also had the good sense to focus only on the next opponent on their schedule, and not let themselves get caught looking too far down the road.

In fact, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, senior forward Nate Henry, had no idea his squad had reeled off as many wins as it had until the aftermath of last Friday's regional-title clinching victory.

"Until we beat Riverdale, I truly didn't realize we were on that big of a streak," said Henry, who averages 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. "We treat every game we play as the most important. We want to get better with every game, and we never want to look too far ahead.

"If you do that, it can hurt you badly."

Right now, the Rockets' collective focus is on getting consecutive win No. 13 Wednesday night against Eureka before worrying about Friday's sectional championship game where either Farmington and Princeton could await.

"We've gotten to see Eureka, and we also have the luxury of knowing how tough the other teams in our sectional are," said Saey. "We understand that each game is going to have its own level of fight."

