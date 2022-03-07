Rockets soar to state behind Whiteman's big night

STERLING — Jase Whiteman picked the perfect night to have perhaps the basketball game of his life.

The Rockridge High School junior point guard put on a 3-point shooting clinic, especially in the second half. He hit seven of 12 attempts from long distance and drained five of six 3-pointers after halftime.

Whiteman finished with 30 points, and every one proved to be crucial as the Rockets had to fight off a fourth-quarter Rockford Lutheran rally to punch their state ticket with a 57-52 victory Monday night at the IHSA Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional.

"I'd played here earlier in the year, and I had the touch then," said Whiteman, referring to Rockridge's Dec. 1 trip here to Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse for a non-conference tilt with Sterling. "It all came back to me."

In Thursday afternoon's 2A Final Four showdown, the 27-6 Rockets will face Monticello (30-3), a 62-44 winner over Bloomington Central Catholic at Monday's Springfield Super-Sectional.

It is Rockridge's first return to the state finals weekend since back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016.

Keeping with his team's philosophy, Whiteman — who was 9-of-16 shooting from the field — was quick to shift the credit for the Rockets' Elite Eight victory elsewhere.

"Offense is not the main reason we won; defense and rebounding are the keys to our game," he said. "We know we can make shots, we just have to defend and get rebounds. Just keep playing the way we want to play."

Before Whiteman really started to heat up, he had scored 11 first-half points and hit a bucket in the closing seconds of the first half to cap a 17-2 run that put Rockridge up 29-19 at halftime.

After intermission, he knocked down four consecutive 3-balls as the Rockets opened their biggest lead at 45-26.

"It'd been awhile since Jase had a night like this. He was due for one," quipped Rockridge senior forward Nate Henry, who just missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points. "It definitely makes life easier for me."

As it turned out, it made life much easier for Rockridge in their bid to clinch a berth in Thursday's 2:30 p.m. state semifinal at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

In a sign of things to come, Rockford Lutheran (27-7) scored four straight points to get to within 45-33 going into the fourth quarter as Whiteman's Crusader counterpart, junior point guard Walt Hill Jr., began to find his touch.

Held to four first-half points, Hill (20 points, five rebounds) scored 10 third-period points, then knocked down a pair of fourth period treys to cut Rockridge's lead to 53-50 with 2:05 remaining.

"Every time they kept coming back, our coaches told us not to change," said Whiteman. "Just keep playing the way we had been."

Lutheran had two chances to tie the game inside the final 90 seconds of regulation, but 3-point tries by Garrett Bertrand (10 points, five rebounds) and Hill missed the mark.

Whiteman then sealed the deal at the free-throw line, hitting four straight foul shots to spark the Rockets' celebration.

"Jase played a heckuva game, and we needed it," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose club has now reeled off 16 straight wins. "Buckets were not coming easy for us. We kept telling them no matter how big the lead got, (Lutheran) can go on a run. We got lucky down the stretch."

Before the Crusaders made their final 12-0 run to make it a three-point game, senior Brody Whiteman scored five of his eight points to give the Rockets a 53-38 lead at the 5:30 mark of the fourth.

In addition to his game-high three steals, those points also proved to be crucial.

"My main role is to play defense, but if we need a bucket, I can get it," said the older Whiteman. "We knew we just needed to get one more stop, and we'd be good."

Rockridge fell behind 8-4 at the game's outset, but rallied to go up 12-9 after one. In the second quarter, the Rockets began to take flight as Jase Whiteman's eight points helped fuel a closing 8-0 spurt that put the Three Rivers West Division co-champions up by 10 at intermission.

"I'm proud of our guys," said Saey. "They worked their butts off for this, and they deserve it."

However, the Rockets believe the best is still to come as they turn their attention to Monticello in a semifinal clash.

"This is incredible. I'm at a loss for words, I'm so happy," said Henry. "Now, we're hoping to go down to Champaign and get two more great games. That's what we're looking forward to."

"It's an honor to go down to Champaign and play at state," Jase Whiteman added. "We all feel happy, but the job is not finished."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0