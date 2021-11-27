Rockets take two at Geneseo Shootout

GENESEO — Due to the format it adopted in 2019, no official champion was crowned at the 15th annual Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout.
Had there been, United Township would have locked that crown up before Saturday's slate of games, as the Panthers' two wins on Friday capped a 4-0 run.
In essence, the Rockridge boys' basketball squad was playing for a shot at second place in its two Saturday games. Despite running low on gas by the end of the evening, the Rockets got the job done.
After rolling past Kewanee 58-26 in its opener, Rockridge had to withstand a relentless second-half comeback bid by the host Maple Leafs before securing a 49-44 victory and a 3-1 start to its season.
"That's why we come here. We like the challenge of playing some of these bigger schools, and the competition they give us," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "We enjoy the uphill battle."
Having had to contend with Kewanee's uptempo offense in their first win, the Rockets found their energy reserves tested, especially as Geneseo (2-2) cut a 13-point deficit early in the third down to 38-35 by the quarter's end.
"In tonight's game, you could tell our guys' legs were gone," said Saey. "Kewanee plays at such a fast pace, and Geneseo did a good job of making us work, but I thought our guys did a good job of responding."
Igniting the Maple Leafs' comeback bid were two 3-pointers apiece from the duo of junior guard Bristol Lewis (21 points, five rebounds) and his senior counterpart, Thomas Henson (10 rebounds, six points).
Rockridge had scored the first six points of the third quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 34-21 advantage, capped by a three-point play from Nate Henry (10 points, eight rebounds). Geneseo dug in and made it a three-point game when Lewis scored with 30.9 seconds left in the period.
"I'm really, really proud of this group," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "We had some guys not dressed for this game; one of our starters had only played a few minutes, another no minutes at all. To take an adverse situation and play like we did, it speaks to the guys' character.
"This was a good tourney for us, and our guys are going to get better with every game."
At the outset, the Rockets led 14-8 after one as freshman guard Brody Whiteman scored eight of his 11 points in the opening period. Geneseo got within one in the second, but a 10-0 Rockridge run put them up 26-15 en route to a 28-21 halftime lead.
Rockridge 58, Kewanee 26: In their first game Saturday, the Rockets blasted off to a 9-0 start, then answered Kewanee's first bucket with a run of eight straight points to open up a 17-2 lead.
"We knew Kewanee had played a game right before this," said Rockridge senior guard/forward Nate Henry, referring to the Boilermakers' 70-44 win over Rock Falls subsequent to their matchup with the Rockets.
"We had also had two tough games (a 68-49 loss to United Township and a 72-69 overtime win over Princeton) leading up to this, so we felt prepared to punch on the gas pedal and keep it down."
Kewanee did close the gap to 17-8 by the end of the first period on a Will Bruno 3-pointer and a Brady Clark bucket as it looked to recapture the momentum from Saturday's earlier victory.
However, Henry scored Rockridge's first five points of the second quarter to give his club a double-digit lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
A late flurry that saw a 3-pointer by Jase Whiteman (11 points) followed by a steal and bucket in the closing seconds from Brody Whiteman had the Rockets in control at the half with a 35-13 lead.
Both Henry and sophomore guard Carson Klemme tallied 14 points and five rebounds against the Boilers. Klemme scored 12 of his points in the first half, hitting on four of six shots from 3-point range.
"Basically, my role is to look to shoot, play defense as hard as I can and rebound," said Klemme. "With all the creators we have on our team, that makes it very easy."
Kewanee 70, Rock Falls 44: Playing in Saturday's first varsity matchup, the Boilermakers (1-3) were the ones to get off to a fast start, taking a 24-12 lead after the opening period.
The Rockets from Whiteside County tried to hang in there, trailing 37-26 at intermission, but a 22-5 third-quarter run enabled Kewanee to take control en route to its first win of the young season.
Sophomore forward Brady Clark led the way for the Boilers with a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior guard Niko Powe seconded him with a 17-point performance.
"We've played some quality opponents our first (four) games," said Kewanee coach Matt Clark. "You're not going to see a better set of teams than these. It was a tough setup for us, but what we do now hopefully pays off later in the season."