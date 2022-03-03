Rockets' young guns add to postseason run

MENDOTA — One of the features of this year's Rockridge boys' basketball squad has been the varied amount of varsity experience among its players.

The Rockets' starting lineup most of the season and throughout their postseason run has featured two seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman.

In Rockridge's 55-48 win over Eureka Wednesday night at the IHSA Class 2A Mendota Sectional, its two youngest starters stepped up to play major roles.

Freshman forward Landon Bull helped turn the tide in his team's favor with a 10-point third quarter as he went on to finish with 16 points and six rebounds.

"I'd started in football, too, so I already had the gist of it," Bull said in reference to being a freshman starter on a varsity squad. "I just had to get in there, do my thing and know my role."

Bull scored the Rockets' first five points of the second half, leading to Rockridge taking its first lead since the opening period. Later in the quarter, he hit a tying bucket, then had a 3-pointer that put his club up 35-33.

"I love these guys to death," he said, "and it feels good to help them out and to win with them."

Sophomore forward Carson Klemme also delivered a key performance. He sank three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, just missing a double-double by posting a game-high nine rebounds.

After Rockridge fell behind by nine early in the second quarter, one of Klemme's treys got the Rockets back within four at 16-12; they would close the first half with four straight points to trail 21-18 at halftime before catching up and overtaking the Hornets after intermission.

"I'd played varsity last year, but my role (this season) turned out to be more than I expected," said Klemme, who also hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that gave the Rockets a 43-39 lead.

"The coaches count on me a lot, and I want to make them and my teammates happy."

Combined with the senior duo of forwards Brayden Deem and Nate Henry and junior point guard Jase Whiteman, the efforts of Bull and Klemme were vital in Rockridge (24-6) extending its winning streak to 13 straight games.

Most importantly, their efforts helped extend the Rockets' season to tonight's sectional championship showdown against Farmington (25-7).

"They stepped up big time," Henry said of his younger teammates. "We wouldn't be here without them."

