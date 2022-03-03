 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Rockets' young guns add to postseason run

Rockridge logo
Submitted

MENDOTA — One of the features of this year's Rockridge boys' basketball squad has been the varied amount of varsity experience among its players.

The Rockets' starting lineup most of the season and throughout their postseason run has featured two seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman.

In Rockridge's 55-48 win over Eureka Wednesday night at the IHSA Class 2A Mendota Sectional, its two youngest starters stepped up to play major roles.

Freshman forward Landon Bull helped turn the tide in his team's favor with a 10-point third quarter as he went on to finish with 16 points and six rebounds.

"I'd started in football, too, so I already had the gist of it," Bull said in reference to being a freshman starter on a varsity squad. "I just had to get in there, do my thing and know my role."

Bull scored the Rockets' first five points of the second half, leading to Rockridge taking its first lead since the opening period. Later in the quarter, he hit a tying bucket, then had a 3-pointer that put his club up 35-33.

"I love these guys to death," he said, "and it feels good to help them out and to win with them."

Sophomore forward Carson Klemme also delivered a key performance. He sank three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, just missing a double-double by posting a game-high nine rebounds.

After Rockridge fell behind by nine early in the second quarter, one of Klemme's treys got the Rockets back within four at 16-12; they would close the first half with four straight points to trail 21-18 at halftime before catching up and overtaking the Hornets after intermission.

"I'd played varsity last year, but my role (this season) turned out to be more than I expected," said Klemme, who also hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that gave the Rockets a 43-39 lead.

"The coaches count on me a lot, and I want to make them and my teammates happy."

Combined with the senior duo of forwards Brayden Deem and Nate Henry and junior point guard Jase Whiteman, the efforts of Bull and Klemme were vital in Rockridge (24-6) extending its winning streak to 13 straight games.

Most importantly, their efforts helped extend the Rockets' season to tonight's sectional championship showdown against Farmington (25-7).

"They stepped up big time," Henry said of his younger teammates. "We wouldn't be here without them."

IHSA CLASS 2A MENDOTA SECTIONAL

Tonight: Rockridge (24-6) vs. Farmington (25-7) in the 7 p.m. championship game of the IHSA Class 2A Mendota boys' basketball sectional.

Title count: The Rockets had never won a sectional title prior to 2015, when they won the first of back-to-back championships, part of a run that saw them finish third at the 2A state tournament in ’15 and then finish as state runners-up the following March, going 59-7 in that two-year span. ... The Farmers have eight sectional plaques in their trophy case, but have not brought one home since 2007.

The road to now: Opening with a 91-14 first-round win over West Carroll, the road got gradually tougher for Rockridge, which topped Three Rivers West Division rivals Erie-Prophetstown (56-38) and Riverdale (58-52) to win the Riverdale Regional title before Wednesday's 55-48 sectional semifinal win over Eureka. ... Farmington has been played tough in all three of its postseason wins, beginning with a 54-47 overtime win over Mercer County in the Knoxville Regional semifinals. The Farmers then bested the host Blue Bullets 54-44 for their first regional title in 15 years, then topped Princeton 65-56 in Tuesday's sectional semis.

Up next: Tonight's winner advances to Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional to face the winner of the Marengo Sectional title game between Rockford Christian (21-10) and Rockford Lutheran (26-6).

