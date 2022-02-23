Rockridge battles its way into regional final rematch

PORT BYRON — Having had two previous meetings with Erie-Prophetstown under its belt, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team was expecting a battle.

Facing their Three Rivers West Division rivals for the third time in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinals, the Rockets got the battle they were expecting as E-P simply would not go away.

It was not until the fourth quarter that Rockridge got a significant degree of separation as it pulled away to a 56-38 victory to earn a spot in Friday's 7 p.m. regional championship game.

"We knew it'd be this type of game," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "We just had to control what we could control. Our defense needs to travel with us if we want to do something special."

Up 40-28 going into the fourth quarter, the Rockets braced themselves for another E-P run as the Panthers (15-10) closed the gap to 42-31 on a Caleb Naftzger three-point play early in the period.

From that point on, Rockridge allowed just seven points, while senior forward Nate Henry scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the closing minutes to help his 22-6 club nail down its 11th straight victory.

"E-P's a tough team, and this is our third time playing them," said Henry, who also pulled down eight rebounds. "Each time we've played them, it's been a dogfight, always close until the very end. We just had to keep our composure to win this game."

Trailing 28-17 at halftime, Erie-Prophetstown made one of its biggest pushes of the night as five straight points from senior standout Kolby Franks and a bucket by Naftzger got the Panthers within five at 31-26 nearly three minutes into the third.

"We were striving to get consecutive stops; that's what we talk about in our timeouts," Saey said. "If we could do that, then we'd be in good position."

That is what the Rockets did, enabling them to close the third quarter with a 9-2 run. From that point on, E-P was unable to get back within single digits.

"We made a nice push with a lot of momentum," E-P coach Ryan Winckler said of his squad's second-half start. "But Rockridge is a really good team, and they scored on three straight possessions. After that, it was a fight back uphill for us."

Despite the efforts of Franks (15 points, nine rebounds), Connor Sibley (eight rebounds, five points) and Naftzger (16 points), the Panthers were unable to sustain any long runs.

"I'm proud of the guys and the way they executed our game plan and made it difficult on them," Winckler said. "It just came down to us not making some shots. But I hope our guys have no regrets. They left everything on the court."

Rockridge now prepares for its third meeting with regional host Riverdale (25-6). The teams split their two meetings en route to sharing first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"We've been looking forward to this a lot," said Rockridge senior guard Brody Whiteman, who tallied eight points and seven rebounds. "We're 1-1 with them. We know it'll be tough playing them at home, but we can do it."

