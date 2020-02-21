Rockridge boys secure Three Rivers West basketball crown

EDGINGTON — Since suffering an eight-point loss at Fulton on Feb. 4, the Rockridge boys' basketball squad has bounced back and set itself up to finish as a conference champion.
Riding a five-game winning streak going into Friday's Three Rivers West Division finale against the Steamers, all the Rockets needed to do was to tack on one more victory and the outright conference title would be theirs.
A six-point fourth quarter surge by junior guard Jenson Whiteman in the space of under a minute ended up being the difference in a hard-fought defensive battle, as it enabled Rockridge to fend off a late Fulton charge and earn a 36-34 win and the TRAC West crown.
After hitting a 3-pointer to break a 30-all tie with 2:49 left to play, Whiteman came up with a steal, then drove for the bucket and drew a foul. His free throw had the Rockets (25-5, 9-1) up 36-30 with 1:58 remaining.
"Coach (head coach Andy Saey) told me to keep shooting, that he had confidence in me," said Whiteman (10 points, four rebounds, three steals), who was 1-for-6 from the field going into the final period. "The last few games, I hadn't been shooting well, but it feels like when I get hot, it's tough for me to miss."
As it prepares for next week's Class 2A Mercer County Regional as a No. 2 seed, Rockridge looks to keep the momentum it has built over the past several weeks.
"This is a big confidence boost, going into regionals after winning the conference," said Whiteman. "It's going to be good."
However, the Steamers (21-9, 7-3) did not go down quietly as they looked to pull out the win that would have earned them a share of the Three Rivers West crown.
A pair of buckets by Brock Mason (11 points), the last coming with 54 seconds remaining, cut the Rockets' six-point lead to two. Fulton then had the ball with 2.8 seconds left, and Mason looked to feed it inside to senior forward Bradlee Damhoff to force overtime.
But, Damhoff's shot was rushed and missed its mark, and Rockridge sophomore forward Nate Henry hauled in the rebound as time expired.
"After our first game (a 68-60 Fulton win), we knew this would be very close," said Henry, who led all scorers with 21 points and added six boards. He scored 15 of his points in the first half to help stake the hosts to a 20-15 halftime lead. "This last month have all been key games for us, helping us prepare for regionals. We were hoping to come out on top (Friday), and now, we're looking at the big picture and going far in the playoffs."
According to Fulton coach R.J. Coffey, Damhoff was just one of several options the Steamers had on their final possession.
"We could've ran a screen for Kyler (Pessman) or Connor (Barnett), or run the slip in to Bradlee," he said. "We would've taken any of those options. The story of the night was, we couldn't buy a bucket, but I'm happy with how we battled down the stretch."