Rockridge ends layoff with Eastbay Shootout win

What Rockridge had lacked in game play this past week, it more than made up for it with practice time, according to Whiteman.

"We've been practicing a lot harder ever since our loss to Riverdale," he said, referring to a 61-50 setback to the Three Rivers West Division leaders on Jan. 4.

"We're busting our butts in practice, because we hate losing. We hate it. We wanted to come out here and show what we're made of."

Meantime, Henry's bucket late in the first period was his first after an 0-for-4 start. Over the next three quarters, he connected on eight of 11 attempts, knocking down four treys and leading all scorers with 23 points.

As a team, the Rockets shot 50% (24 of 48) from the floor and committed just four turnovers.

"Once you get one shot to go, you start getting hotter and you get a couple more to go, and you're really feeling it," said Henry. "I think we were all a little sloppy at the beginning, and maybe a bit more in the second half, but after this game, we'll be back to normal in terms of energy."