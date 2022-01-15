Rockridge ends layoff with Eastbay Shootout win

It had been quite some time since the Rockridge boys' basketball team last took the floor for live game action.
In fact, it was one week prior to the Rockets' matchup with Bartonville Limestone Saturday evening at the third annual Eastbay Shootout.
After taking most of the first quarter to shake off some rust, Rockridge gradually hit its stride, fending off a Limestone third-period push before pulling away to a 59-44 win at Moline's Wharton Field House.
"We had two games this past week that we didn't get to play, so we were a little sluggish; the guys were tired," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose 11-5 club was playing for the first time since a 58-24 win over Canton the previous Saturday.
"That definitely played a part. It affected us a bit, but the guys did a good job fighting through adversity."
In the opening quarter, junior guard Jase Whiteman gave Rockridge an early spark as it was struggling to find a groove on offense. He hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of his 14 points in the first eight minutes.
The Rockets got off to a 5-1 start, but their namesakes from Limestone responded by tying the score twice before a Whiteman trey and then a Nate Henry bucket with just over a minute left put Rockridge up 12-8 after one.
What Rockridge had lacked in game play this past week, it more than made up for it with practice time, according to Whiteman.
"We've been practicing a lot harder ever since our loss to Riverdale," he said, referring to a 61-50 setback to the Three Rivers West Division leaders on Jan. 4.
"We're busting our butts in practice, because we hate losing. We hate it. We wanted to come out here and show what we're made of."
Meantime, Henry's bucket late in the first period was his first after an 0-for-4 start. Over the next three quarters, he connected on eight of 11 attempts, knocking down four treys and leading all scorers with 23 points.
As a team, the Rockets shot 50% (24 of 48) from the floor and committed just four turnovers.
"Once you get one shot to go, you start getting hotter and you get a couple more to go, and you're really feeling it," said Henry. "I think we were all a little sloppy at the beginning, and maybe a bit more in the second half, but after this game, we'll be back to normal in terms of energy."
After a Carson Klemme buzzer-beater gave Rockridge a 24-18 halftime lead, Limestone (5-12) made its third-period push to close the gap to 27-23 as it tried to take its first lead of the game.