Rockridge, Fulton hope to contend for TRAC hoops title

The race for the 2019-20 Three Rivers West Division boys' basketball crown came down to the regular season's final weekend.
For the Rockridge Rockets, it took a 36-34 home-court win over the Fulton Steamers to clinch the conference championship with a 9-1 record, in the process avenging an earlier loss to a Fulton club that ended up in second place at 7-3.
From there, both teams went on to capture postseason hardware — the Rockets brought home a Class 2A regional-title plaque and the Steamers doing likewise in 1A. With plenty of returning talent, both teams looked forward to this winter with great anticipation.
But with the prep basketball season being paused by the IHSA due to statewide restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both Rockridge and Fulton find themselves looking to stay sharp as they play the waiting game.
"Everyone's trying to stay as positive as possible and not just wait around, but prepare for the time when they're able to play," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose club capped a 27-6 campaign with its first regional championship since its 2A runner-up state finish in 2016.
"There's no playbook to handle a situation like this; we just have to try and stay as safe as possible and stay as positive as we can when there hasn't been a lot of positives. Everyone's mindset now is that we hope to get a season, and to try and be as ready as possible for it. That's easier said than done."
The Rockets lost one of their top post players when 6-foot-6 forward Cole Rusk (11 points, 10 rebounds per game), a first-team All-TRAC West standout as a junior, transferred to Rock Island earlier this year.
Still, the Rockets have plenty of firepower back led by senior guard Jenson Whiteman (13 points, four assists) and junior guard/forward Nate Henry (22 points, eight rebounds).
Now, time will tell if those two all-conference standouts will get the chance to lead Rockridge into action this winter.
"The first thing I think of are the seniors," Saey said. "My heart breaks for them. They want the opportunity to play, to finish it out and represent their community for the last time."
Likewise, Fulton is just as loaded, returning four-fifths of its starting lineup from a 24-10 club that tied 2A regional finalist Orion for second in the TRAC West and went on to capture its first regional championship since 2001.
Senior guard and unanimous All-TRAC West first-teamer Connor Barnett (15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists) and classmate and fellow guard Kyler Pessman (13 points per game) hope for the chance to help the Steamers build on last season's success.
"It's definitely been tough on the guys," Fulton coach R.J. Coffey said. "We've got a good group and a lot of guys back from last year, so they're excited for this season. The expectations are high, and the guys have worked hard. It's tough, but they've handed it as well as any young men could."
With this now set to be Fulton's last year in the Three Rivers Conference before switching to the Northwest Upstate Illini for the '21-22 school year, those in the Steamers program hold out hope to be a part of a final championship run in the league it has been in for 45 years.
"I played in the Three Rivers, so I'm looking forward to being successful in our last year," said Coffey, a 2003 Fulton graduate. "Without a doubt, one of our goals is to compete for a conference title, and our guys understand our history in the Three Rivers. The good thing is, (the IHSA) hasn't used the word 'cancel' yet."
