Rockridge, Fulton hope to contend for TRAC hoops title

The race for the 2019-20 Three Rivers West Division boys' basketball crown came down to the regular season's final weekend.

For the Rockridge Rockets, it took a 36-34 home-court win over the Fulton Steamers to clinch the conference championship with a 9-1 record, in the process avenging an earlier loss to a Fulton club that ended up in second place at 7-3.

From there, both teams went on to capture postseason hardware — the Rockets brought home a Class 2A regional-title plaque and the Steamers doing likewise in 1A. With plenty of returning talent, both teams looked forward to this winter with great anticipation.

But with the prep basketball season being paused by the IHSA due to statewide restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both Rockridge and Fulton find themselves looking to stay sharp as they play the waiting game.

"Everyone's trying to stay as positive as possible and not just wait around, but prepare for the time when they're able to play," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose club capped a 27-6 campaign with its first regional championship since its 2A runner-up state finish in 2016.