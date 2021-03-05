Rockridge, Fulton set to battle for TRAC West supremacy

The final week of a pandemic-shortened prep boys' basketball season is shaping up exactly how the previous campaign ended.

Just over a year ago, the Rockridge Rockets topped Fulton on the final day of the regular season to lock up the championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. After Friday night's outcomes, it appears as if the teams will once again face off for the top spot in the conference.

Both the Rockets and the Steamers scored home wins Friday to remain 1-2 in the Three Rivers West standings. Rockridge pulled away in the second half to down Riverdale 62-44, while Fulton avenged a loss to Orion earlier this week with a 52-44 victory over the Chargers.

Now, the focus is on Tuesday night and the teams' lone meeting in this altered season which, like last year's season-capping showdown, will be played at the Rocket pad in Edgington. Rockridge's extended COVID-19 pause resulted in the second matchup being canceled.

"Really, the conference race is the last thing on my mind, and the guys haven't thought about it too much either," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose 6-1 club leads the TRAC West at 6-0, with the Steamers (10-1) right on the Rockets' heels with a 7-1 league mark.