Rockridge, Fulton set to battle for TRAC West supremacy

The final week of a pandemic-shortened prep boys' basketball season is shaping up exactly how the previous campaign ended.
Just over a year ago, the Rockridge Rockets topped Fulton on the final day of the regular season to lock up the championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. After Friday night's outcomes, it appears as if the teams will once again face off for the top spot in the conference.
Both the Rockets and the Steamers scored home wins Friday to remain 1-2 in the Three Rivers West standings. Rockridge pulled away in the second half to down Riverdale 62-44, while Fulton avenged a loss to Orion earlier this week with a 52-44 victory over the Chargers.
Now, the focus is on Tuesday night and the teams' lone meeting in this altered season which, like last year's season-capping showdown, will be played at the Rocket pad in Edgington. Rockridge's extended COVID-19 pause resulted in the second matchup being canceled.
"Really, the conference race is the last thing on my mind, and the guys haven't thought about it too much either," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose 6-1 club leads the TRAC West at 6-0, with the Steamers (10-1) right on the Rockets' heels with a 7-1 league mark.
"We've just been looking at this season as one game at a time. We play Ridgewood (today at 3:30 p.m.), and we're just excited for the opportunity to go out and compete against a very good team."
On a night when junior guard/forward Nate Henry scored his 1,000th career point en route to a game-high 24 points, it was strong second-half performances by both Henry and senior guard Jenson Whiteman that enabled the Rockets to pull away after holding a slim 19-15 halftime lead.
Henry had 20 of his 24 in the second half and Whiteman scored 12 of his 16 points in the third and fourth quarters, with younger brother Jase Whiteman adding 13 points. Rockridge took a 39-29 lead into the fourth and hit seven of nine free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
"After Sterling Newman came here and took one away from us, the guys were more locked in and ready to go," said Saey, referring to Wednesday's 53-46 loss to the Comets. "The score tonight was not indicative of how close it was until the last few minutes."
Earlier in the week, Rockridge was able to prevail over the Rams in a 70-62 shootout. Led by the trio of Kyle Smeltzly (14 points), Andrew Meloan (12 points) and Brandon Stone (11), Riverdale again did not make it easy for Saey's club.
"Riverdale's a tough opponent; Coach (Alex) Kelly is doing a great job with them," he said. "When we had adversity, we handled it by having that collective mindset. In the second half we played great defense and did a good job on offense."
At Fulton's Stan Borgman Court, the Steamers' senior guard Connor Barnett also joined the 1,000-point club, with his 16 points leading a balanced effort by the hosts.
Ian Wiebenga added 14 points and Kyler Pessman chipped in 13 for Fulton, which stretched a six-point halftime lead into a 39-30 advantage going into the fourth period.
That enabled coach R.J. Coffey's club to withstand a late surge by the Chargers, a team that had handled Fulton 55-43 this past Tuesday. Will Dunlap led Orion with 16 points, matching Barnett for game-high honors.
"This was a big bounce-back game for us," said Coffey. "Our defense was more active; we did a better job of containing them, and we played much better all around. The guys were definitely motivated."
With matchups against future Northwest Upstate Illini rivals Polo (today) and Milledgeville (Monday) to tune up for Tuesday's showdown, the Steamers want to end their final basketball season in the Three Rivers as conference kings.
"Obviously in a year like this, you have to tweak your goals a bit," Coffey said. "With no postseason, one of our goals is to be the best on our side of the conference. That's our focus now. Tonight, the focus was on Orion."