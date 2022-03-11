Rockridge hopes to build on fourth-place state finish

CHAMPAIGN — The Rockridge boys' basketball team had hoped for a much better outcome in its first trip to state in six years.

Rolling into the IHSA Class 2A state tournament on a 16-game winning streak, the Rockets returned home with a fourth-place trophy after falling 41-22 to Chicago DePaul College Prep in the third-place contest late Friday night.

But with the majority of this year's roster set to come back — including three starters — the Rockets hope to use their two games at the State Farm Center as a building block for next season.

"I hope this motivates our younger group of kids, the guys that are coming back," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "Getting fourth place aside, going down there and doing what we did, only three teams in school history have done that.

"I'm proud of all of our kids, and thankful for the seniors we have. Right now, we're not saying our goal is to come back to state next year. That's still a long ways away."

With that game coming some five hours after its 54-38 semifinal loss to Monticello, Rockridge (27-8) had to dig deep for a last burst of energy in an effort to end the season on a winning note.

At the outset of the third-place game, the Rockets looked to have gotten their second wind as they led the Rams 13-10 after the first eight minutes.

Both teams then struggled to find the mark for the majority of the second period before DePaul (27-6) started to find its groove, reeling off seven straight points to end the first half and take a 21-15 halftime lead.

"The legs were a little dead, and the shots weren't falling," Saey said. "We were both in the same boat. DePaul had played a long game (a 31-24 double-overtime semifinal loss to Nashville) before this one."

The third quarter starting promisingly for Rockridge as a bucket by freshman forward Landon Bull (four points, five rebounds) got it back within four at 21-17.

However, that would be as close as the Rockets got. Triggered by back-to-back buckets from Dylan Arnett (10 points, four rebounds), DePaul closed the third on an 8-0 run to open up a 29-17 lead.

"They did a good job of turning up the pressure and taking us out of what we wanted to do," Saey said. "We guarded well and did the things we've done well and emphasized all year. Holding DePaul to 41 points, that's an impressive feat in itself.

"But, we knew going into this weekend we'd have to shoot the ball well, regardless of who we played."

Down by 14 points early in the fourth, Rockridge got back to within 11 twice, with a Caleb Cunico 3-pointer making it a 31-20 game and again when Nate Henry scored with 4:35 left to make it a 33-22 game.

But like in the third period, the Rams closed the final quarter with eight straight points to secure the third-place trophy.

"I hope this opens their eyes to all of the talent around the state in Class 2A," Saey said of his club, which will have to replace top scorer Henry. The Augustana College-bound standout had 10 rebounds and seven points in his prep finale.

"I hope this bit of success motivates our younger guys and makes them want more."

One of the younger Rockets, Bull, has designs on helping his club make early March trips here an annual event.

"Worst-case scenario, we're one of the top four teams in the state," he said. "We want to come back and prove who we are. I definitely can see us coming back here next year."

Henry likewise feels that the players following in his footsteps can build on the success Rockridge enjoyed this winter.

"All of those guys are great players," he said. "The program is going to be just fine."

