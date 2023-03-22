For the second consecutive season, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball squad ended its season on the State Farm Center floor in Champaign at the IHSA Class 2A Final Four.

After running the table to win the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with a 12-0 mark, the Rockets (28-6) hauled in regional, sectional and super-sectional hardware to book their return trip to state.

Like last season, Rockridge's final weekend resulted in a fourth-place finish, but with the majority of their starting lineup set to return, the Rockets will continue to aim high come next season.

In the meantime, coach Andy Saey's 2022-23 Rockets had five players garner All-TRAC West recognition.

That included Rockridge's lone senior starter, guard Jase Whiteman, who was a unanimous first-team selection. The team's top scorer at just over 16 points per game, Whiteman was one of three unanimous first-team honorees.

Joining Whiteman on the first-team roster was Rockridge sophomore forward Landon Bull, the club's second-leading scorer with just under 13 points per game as well as its top rebounder at 6.5 boards per contest.

Junior forward Carson Klemme was Rockridge's lone second-team representative. Sophomore guards Caleb Cunico and Landon Wheatley both earned honorable mention status.

Sherrard (17-11) put together a strong season in Alex Johnson's first year as head coach, finishing second in the TRAC West with an 8-4 mark.

The Tigers placed three players on the all-conference squad, led by junior forward and first-team pick Holland Anderson. Junior guard Jack Hatlestad earned a second-team nod and freshman guard Carter Brown was honorable mention.

The trio of Riverdale (17-17), Orion (15-18) and Monmouth-Roseville (15-17) all finished tied for third at 5-7. The Rams had the best postseason success of the three by winning their first 2A regional championship since 2012.

Junior guard Jake Willems was a unanimous first-team pick after leading Riverdale with nearly 23 points per game. Joining Willems on the all-conference squad was senior guard and second-team pick Ethan Kiddoo.

For Orion's Chargers, junior guard Gus Nedved earned first-team honors, with senior guards Xavyor Winter and Trey Erdmann earning second-team and honorable mention honors, respectively.

Mon-Rose senior guard C.J. Johnson was also named to the first team.

Erie-Prophetstown (11-18), a 2A regional finalist, had senior forward Caleb Naftzger earn unanimous first-team All-TRAC West honors. Classmate and center Michael Collins was an honorable mention choice.

Morrison (12-16), which at 4-8 edged E-P by one game for sixth place in the seven-team division, had two second-team honorees in junior forward Brenden Martin and junior guard Chase Newman.

Boilers' Clark unanimous TRAC East first team: Kewanee junior guard Brady Clark was a unanimous first-team selection to the All-Three Rivers East Division squad after helping the Boilermakers (16-14) finish third in the league at 6-6.

Junior forward Blaise Lewis was the Boilers' other All-TRAC East honoree, landing on the second team.