Rockridge rally falls short in Shootout finale

On paper, an ice-cold second quarter ultimately led to the Rockridge boys' basketball team's loss in the finale of the third annual Eastbay Shootout.
However, the roots of the Rockets' 48-39 setback to Aurora Waubonsie Valley Monday evening at Moline's Wharton Field House go a little deeper than anything indicated in the scorebook.
"Effort and attitude," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said emphatically. "Right now, we're having to coach those too much, both in practice and in games. If you have to do that, you're going to be inconsistent."
With that in mind, the Rockets (11-6) still mustered up the effort to battle back after a 1-of-10 shooting performance in the second period had them facing a 26-16 halftime deficit.
It started in the third quarter. Rockridge opened with nine straight points as junior guard Jase Whiteman knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and senior forward Nate Henry added a trey, closing the gap to 26-25.
Henry tied it at 28-28 on a bucket with 1:14 left in the third, but a 3-pointer in the final minute by the Warriors' Tyler Threat had Waubonsie Valley (11-9) up 31-28 going to the fourth quarter.
"When all is said and done, we handled the adversity when we got down," Saey said. "We battled back. Jase was in foul trouble in the first half and sat quite a bit. Our young guys came up with some nice minutes for us."
That group was led by freshman forward Landon Bull. He scored six of his eight points in the first quarter to keep the Rockets within striking distance at 19-14 after they had trailed by as much as nine.
"Landon all the potential in the world," Saey said. "He just has to keep working at it."
Rockridge looked to continue its comeback bid in the fourth quarter, as Henry (20 points, six rebounds) scored in the opening minute to get his club back within one at 31-30.
At that point, Waubonsie Valley's Tyler Helbing scored all six of his points on a three-point play and a 3-point shot, and a steal and bucket by Threat had the Warriors up 39-30. The Rockets could not recover from that.
"We couldn't get a stop when we needed it, or get a shot to fall when we needed it," Saey said. "Once we get down, we've got to do better."
Leading the way for the Warriors was junior forward Jackson Langendorf, who was perfect both from the field (5-for-5) and the free-throw line (4-for-4) to finish with 16 points.
Threat and Shoi Rathi each added 10 points for Waubonsie Valley, with the latter also snaring five rebounds. In the fourth period, the Warriors were 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the foul line to secure the win.