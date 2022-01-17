Rockridge rally falls short in Shootout finale

That group was led by freshman forward Landon Bull. He scored six of his eight points in the first quarter to keep the Rockets within striking distance at 19-14 after they had trailed by as much as nine.

"Landon all the potential in the world," Saey said. "He just has to keep working at it."

Rockridge looked to continue its comeback bid in the fourth quarter, as Henry (20 points, six rebounds) scored in the opening minute to get his club back within one at 31-30.

At that point, Waubonsie Valley's Tyler Helbing scored all six of his points on a three-point play and a 3-point shot, and a steal and bucket by Threat had the Warriors up 39-30. The Rockets could not recover from that.

"We couldn't get a stop when we needed it, or get a shot to fall when we needed it," Saey said. "Once we get down, we've got to do better."

Leading the way for the Warriors was junior forward Jackson Langendorf, who was perfect both from the field (5-for-5) and the free-throw line (4-for-4) to finish with 16 points.

Threat and Shoi Rathi each added 10 points for Waubonsie Valley, with the latter also snaring five rebounds. In the fourth period, the Warriors were 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the foul line to secure the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0