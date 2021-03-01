Rockridge starts late but starts fast

EDGINGTON — A delay on top of a delay does not appear to have adversely affected the Rockridge boys basketball squad.

With the start of the season already held up until almost a month ago due to COVID-19 restrictions, a positive case within the Rockets' ranks pushed the opening tip for the defending Three Rivers West Division champions up almost three more weeks.

But once Rockridge got to hit the court on Feb. 19 at Orion, it has not missed a beat. That night's 65-42 win over the Chargers, highlighted by senior guard Jensen Whiteman's 35 points, triggered a 4-0 start for the Rockets.

"Actually, I'm a little bit surprised with how well we've played," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "But our guys did a nice job with their time off, either finding a gym to practice in or going to a park when it was nice outside. We're lucky to have a lot of kids who are self-motivated to go and work out on their own.

"We finally got our full team back on Saturday (for a 57-30 home win over Sherrard), and we've done well on just a handful of practices."

The wins over traditional area rivals Orion and Sherrard, coupled with a two-game sweep of Morrison, have been highlighted by the willingness of Saey's club to spread the scoring wealth.