Rockridge starts late but starts fast

EDGINGTON — A delay on top of a delay does not appear to have adversely affected the Rockridge boys basketball squad.
With the start of the season already held up until almost a month ago due to COVID-19 restrictions, a positive case within the Rockets' ranks pushed the opening tip for the defending Three Rivers West Division champions up almost three more weeks.
But once Rockridge got to hit the court on Feb. 19 at Orion, it has not missed a beat. That night's 65-42 win over the Chargers, highlighted by senior guard Jensen Whiteman's 35 points, triggered a 4-0 start for the Rockets.
"Actually, I'm a little bit surprised with how well we've played," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "But our guys did a nice job with their time off, either finding a gym to practice in or going to a park when it was nice outside. We're lucky to have a lot of kids who are self-motivated to go and work out on their own.
"We finally got our full team back on Saturday (for a 57-30 home win over Sherrard), and we've done well on just a handful of practices."
The wins over traditional area rivals Orion and Sherrard, coupled with a two-game sweep of Morrison, have been highlighted by the willingness of Saey's club to spread the scoring wealth.
As a team, the Rockets are averaging more than 20 assists per game. The trio of senior Maverick Chisholm, junior Nate Henry and sophomore Jase Whiteman are all putting up between 10 and 15 points per contest.
"I'm proud of the guys for that," said Saey. "Sharing the ball, and playing the right way."
But while Saey is pleased with the way his squad has blasted out of the starting gate, he sees it as a relatively small sample size of the 2020 regional champions' potential.
Rockridge is facing a rugged stretch of four games in five days starting with Tuesday's road trip to face an improved Riverdale club with a home rematch against the Rams (4-4) set for Friday night.
In between is Wednesday's Three Rivers crossover against last year's 2A sectional finalist Sterling Newman, which just got under way Saturday with a 72-68 road win over Peru St. Bede. The Rockets cap the week Saturday by hosting Ridgewood (8-3), which has won four in a row.
"Being off for two weeks and without a lot of practice, I eventually feel that some growing pains are going to show up," said Saey, whose club still has two games with TRAC West leader Fulton (8-0, 6-0).
"Riverdale is solid, Newman's always going to be Newman as long as Coach (Ray) Sharp is there, and we know Ridgewood can score. So right now, I'm a little hesitant to put a lot of stock in our success so far."