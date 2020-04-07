Rockridge's future looking bright

With four-fifths of its starting lineup set to return for the 2020-21 prep season, the future is very bright indeed for a Rockridge boys' basketball squad that captured both conference and regional titles this past winter.
That group includes the top three scorers and rebounders from a Rocket team that finished 27-6 in '19-20, went 9-1 to take first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and then brought home a Class 2A regional crown, its first since 2016.
Even better for Rocket fans, the program's long-term outlook looks to be even brighter — so bright in fact that, to paraphrase a mid-1980s pop song, the wearing of shades may be required.
The recent Illinois Elementary School Association boys' basketball season saw a tremendous gold rush for the wearers of the maroon and white, as Rockridge's seventh- and eighth-grade teams both brought home IESA Class 3A state championships. Each team finished with a 22-1 record.
In the eighth-grade state tournament at Tolono's Unity Junior High, the Rockets, under head coach Matt McKay, outscored their three opponents 133-67 to bring home the first-place trophy. Likewise, in the seventh-grade gathering at Fieldcrest Junior High in Wenona, the Josh Wheatley-coached Rockridge club was just as dominant as it outscored its three state rivals 147-77.
The championship sweep by the Rockets marks the first time an area middle school brought home both the seventh- and eighth-grade state titles in the same season. The titles are the first for an area squad since Wethersfield won the seventh-grade 2A title in 2016.
Annawan won the 1A title in seventh grade in 2013, then finished second as eighth-graders the following year. In 2003, Monmouth's Immaculate Conception School won the Class A seventh grade title (the current two-grade, four-class system began in 2007); Aledo took second in the old Class A "Heavyweight" division in 1957.
The star of the eighth-grade Rockets' title run was Korte Lawson, who posted 20-point games in a 46-11 quarterfinal win over Staunton and again in a 40-25 victory over South Holland McKinley in the championship game. Sandwiched around those performances was a 17-point effort in a 47-31 semifinal win over Monticello.
Another strong individual effort came from Caden Hart, who tallied 16 points against Staunton and added nine in the Final Four win over Monticello, a game that also featured a 13-point showing from teammate Carson Klemme.
For the seventh-grade Rockets, several individuals played key roles in their championship push.
Landon Bull had a tournament team-best 22 points in a 61-18 quarterfinal win over South Holland McKinley, then added 11 in Rockridge's 44-27 championship-game win over St. Joseph; he finished with 37 points in three tournament outings.
Baylen Leemans tallied 32 points in three games, including 15 in the McKinley victory, while Landon Wheatley's 13 points led the way in a 42-32 semifinal win over Washington Central. Caleb Cunico led the team in the finals with 14 points after going for 12 in the semifinals; he would finish state with 34 total points.
Kewanee cagers with a double-state "Visitation": Also sending both of its middle school boys' teams to state was Kewanee's Visitation Catholic School. However, both of the Giants' teams lost in the quarterfinals.
The seventh-grade Giants finished 13-9 after a 40-31 loss to Royal Prairieview Ogden, while Visitation's eighth-grade team saw its state hopes dashed with a 47-26 loss to Lovejoy, ending a 20-2 campaign.
Area girls' teams also earn IESA state trips: Additionally, three area girls' squads earned trips to the IESA State Tournament — Annawan and Sherrard in seventh grade, and Monmouth ICS in eighth grade.
All three, however, fell short in the quarterfinals. In 1A, Annawan (14-5) fell 30-16 to Ottawa Marquette at Lincoln, while Sherrard ended a 23-2 season with a 30-19 loss to state host and eventual undefeated champion Quincy St. Peter in the 3A quarters. Also at Lincoln, ICS (18-5) bowed out in the eighth grade 1A Elite Eight with a 48-28 setback to Mount Pulaski.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!