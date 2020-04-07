Rockridge's future looking bright

The championship sweep by the Rockets marks the first time an area middle school brought home both the seventh- and eighth-grade state titles in the same season. The titles are the first for an area squad since Wethersfield won the seventh-grade 2A title in 2016.

Annawan won the 1A title in seventh grade in 2013, then finished second as eighth-graders the following year. In 2003, Monmouth's Immaculate Conception School won the Class A seventh grade title (the current two-grade, four-class system began in 2007); Aledo took second in the old Class A "Heavyweight" division in 1957.

The star of the eighth-grade Rockets' title run was Korte Lawson, who posted 20-point games in a 46-11 quarterfinal win over Staunton and again in a 40-25 victory over South Holland McKinley in the championship game. Sandwiched around those performances was a 17-point effort in a 47-31 semifinal win over Monticello.

Another strong individual effort came from Caden Hart, who tallied 16 points against Staunton and added nine in the Final Four win over Monticello, a game that also featured a 13-point showing from teammate Carson Klemme.

For the seventh-grade Rockets, several individuals played key roles in their championship push.