Rockridge's Macomb title defense will have to wait

EDGINGTON — Like all basketball teams around Illinois, the Rockridge boys squad is sitting in limbo in regards to whether or not there will be a season this winter.

For the Rockets, the current absence of basketball stings somewhat more this week. Under normal circumstances, coach Andy Saey's club would be at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament to defend the championship it won a year ago.

Like all other holiday tournaments in the Land of Lincoln, the 75th annual gathering at Western Illinois University was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Champions of last year's Macomb-Western tourney, Rockridge will have to wait to defend that title.

"No one is living in normal times, and hopefully everyone is staying safe," said Saey, "but it's just been strange. I'd had to miss Thanksgiving with family, and Christmas was always kind of abbreviated because we'd have to leave the day after to go to Macomb. This year, I couldn't take advantage of (having both holidays off) because I'm trying to be smart about things.

"Even with this time off, I couldn't take advantage to see my family, and it's been strange not being around the kids."