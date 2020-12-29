Rockridge's Macomb title defense will have to wait

EDGINGTON — Like all basketball teams around Illinois, the Rockridge boys squad is sitting in limbo in regards to whether or not there will be a season this winter.
For the Rockets, the current absence of basketball stings somewhat more this week. Under normal circumstances, coach Andy Saey's club would be at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament to defend the championship it won a year ago.
Like all other holiday tournaments in the Land of Lincoln, the 75th annual gathering at Western Illinois University was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Champions of last year's Macomb-Western tourney, Rockridge will have to wait to defend that title.
"No one is living in normal times, and hopefully everyone is staying safe," said Saey, "but it's just been strange. I'd had to miss Thanksgiving with family, and Christmas was always kind of abbreviated because we'd have to leave the day after to go to Macomb. This year, I couldn't take advantage of (having both holidays off) because I'm trying to be smart about things.
"Even with this time off, I couldn't take advantage to see my family, and it's been strange not being around the kids."
Last year's 47-42 victory over Farmington in the title game at Western Hall was the fourth time in seven years the Rockets brought home a championship trophy from Macomb, a run fueled by three consecutive titles from 2013-15. It helped propel them to a 27-6 finish that included titles in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and the Class 2A regionals.
Guard/forward Nate Henry, now a junior, was named the tourney Most Valuable Player, joining former Rocket greats Ethan Happ (2013), Bryan Heath (’14) and Gentry Whiteman (’15) as Rockridge MVPs in the past decade.
"Obviously I feel strongly about the talent we have back this year," Saey said of a nucleus led by Henry and senior guard Jenson Whiteman. "There are a lot of teams at Macomb that could look across at us and not bat an eye and think they could also contend for the title; I'm thinking in particular of Farmington, which like us has a lot back this year."
Along with the competition, there are other aspects to the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament that Saey and his squad will be missing this week and hope to experience again in a year's time.
"We value the Macomb tourney for a number of things," he said. "It brings us all together, spending time in hotels, scouting the other games, and it's a different brand of basketball, a much more physical tourney. Another thing, it's a really good challenge for our conditioning, playing on the bigger court down there."