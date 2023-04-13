EDGINGTON — A new horizon is beckoning to Andy Saey in his high school boys' basketball coaching career.

But after spending the last nine seasons on the sidelines at Rockridge — the last six as the Rockets' head coach — it was extremely hard for Saey to have to say goodbye.

Pending school board approval, the 2004 Kewanee High School graduate is set to become the next head coach at United Township.

Saey would replace Ryan Webber, who resigned after this past season and recently was named the head girls' basketball coach at Bettendorf High School.

"I'm excited for a new challenge, and to get to know the players at UT and see what the next step is like," said Saey, who otherwise deferred further talk about taking over the UT program until his hiring is made official at Monday's board meeting.

When it came to Rockridge, he had plenty to say about a program that he was an integral part of during its greatest moments.

"Having that conversation with the players, that was not the best," Saey said. "That was really difficult. Looking those kids in the eyes, that was the toughest part. This was new, so everyone was surprised. They're still kind of processing it. Honestly, UT reached out to me; I didn't pursue it."

Following one season as head coach at Galva and a three-year stint as an assistant at Kewanee, Saey came to Rockridge in 2014 and was on Toby Whiteman's bench for the next three years.

That stint included a sectional-final run in 2014, followed by the program's first trip to the IHSA Class 2A state tournament and a third-place finish in '15. The season after that, the Rockets finished as 2A state runners-up.

Saey and Whiteman effectively switched roles starting with the 2017-18 school year. Over six seasons, Rockridge went 121-40 and won four straight Three Rivers West Division championships and three straight 2A regional titles.

A four-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association District 11 Coach of the Year (2020, '21, '22 and '23), Saey guided the Rockets to consecutive state appearances the last two seasons, finishing fourth twice. This past year, Rockridge finished 28-6.

"I'm absolutely proud of everything we accomplished at Rockridge," he said. "I don't feel like there's anything missing from my time there. More important for me than the state trips were the relationships I made with the players and the people in the community.

"Some of the best memories of my life are with these kids at Rockridge. I value that even more than the championships."

Saey admits it will be hard to leave a program that is well-built for the coming year. More than athletic ability, it is his players' moral fiber that he will miss the most.

"Not finishing the job and seeing them through their senior year, that's going to be tough," he said. "What makes it tougher is the high level of character these kids have. To be with them, that was the most special for me."